Live updates and reaction as plan for Aquind energy cable in Portsmouth is REJECTED
A CROSS-Channel power cable project linked to a Conservative Party donor has been rejected by the Government.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng decided to dismiss Aquind’s plans to provide a new electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy in France.
The proposal was controversial, with a former energy minister having to recuse herself from the process over funding from one of the company’s owners.
Alexander Temerko, a British citizen who was born in the former Soviet Union, has donated more than £1 million to the Tories and is listed as a director of Aquind Limited.
A letter published on the Planning Inspectorate website showed Mr Kwarteng decided to “refuse development consent” having considered his obligations under the energy National Policy Statement.
Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, said: 'We did it. When we work together we can achieve anything, despite the odds against us.
'The Secretary of States judgement shows that the need for this scheme is outweighed by the harm it would do.
'Well done Portsmouth and all who helped us in this. Very proud of you all.'
Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, added: 'The government have finally seen sense and stopped the disastrous Aquind project.
'This is a victory for the people of Portsmouth over years of uncertainty and Tory cronyism.
'I pay tribute to local campaigners who have helped me lead our city’s united opposition.
'Without our efforts, this would not have been possible. Together, we have stopped Aquind.'
Aquind have now released a statement
A spokesperson for Aquind said: ‘We are naturally disappointed that our application has been refused, despite the existing Government policy promoting development of new interconnectors and the benefits the project would bring, which are acknowledged in the decision of the Secretary of State.
‘We draw attention to the recommendation by the apolitical, independent Examining Authority that found strongly in favour of AQUIND Interconnector.
‘We disagree with the decision of the Secretary of State, and the rationale behind it. We are considering the decision, the grounds for the refusal, and a potential legal challenge (Judicial Review). We believe our application for a Development Consent Order to be accurate and robust, and it has met all the requirements. We will continue the development of AQUIND Interconnector, and we will be engaging with the relevant parties in the coming weeks.
‘With the ability to transmit up to 5% of Great Britain’s annual electricity consumption – enough to power nearly 5m British homes – AQUIND Interconnector will help reduce the impact of volatile gas and coal prices, which have caused electricity bills to increase this autumn and winter. By reducing the price of energy in the UK, AQUIND Interconnector will save individuals and families several billion pounds over the first 25 years of its operation. The interconnector will help integrate a greater proportion of non-fossil fuel energy sources and intermittent renewables into the GB energy mix, helping meet the UK’s 2050 Net Zero target by reducing CO2 emissions by 40-70 million tonnes over 25 years.’
A letter published on the Planning Inspectorate website showed Mr Kwarteng decided to “refuse development consent” having considered his obligations under the energy National Policy Statement.
Mr Kwarteng was said not to be satisfied that “appropriate alternatives to the proposed route” had been sufficiently considered.
Statement from Portsmouth Liberal Democrats: ‘We are delighted with the news today that the Aquind Interconnector application has finally been rejected by the Minister.
‘Portsmouth Liberal Democrats opposed the Aquind plans from the very beginning and started the campaign to stop Aquind when our city councillors pushed for Portsmouth City Council to actively oppose this project.
‘Our concerns were based on environmental issues, including the traffic chaos that would have lasted for years in the city, as well as national security grounds.
‘It was great to see a community campaign galvanise the strength of local feeling and also that the city MP’s joined in in opposing this project.
‘It’s a real example of the people of Portsmouth coming together to benefit the city and cross-party working.’
Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Britain hasn’t built enough generating capacity which means, at times, we don’t produce enough electricity and are having to import.
‘So there’s definitely logic in looking at ways of supplying the grid when other countries are producing an excess.
‘The issue is the route. It just makes no sense routing all this through the second most densely populated city in the country. It’s stupid.
‘There’s been political unanimity on this and that campaigning has proven really effective.’