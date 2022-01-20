Live updates and reaction as plan for Aquind energy cable in Portsmouth is REJECTED

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng decided to dismiss Aquind’s plans to provide a new electricity link between Portsmouth and Normandy in France.

The proposal was controversial, with a former energy minister having to recuse herself from the process over funding from one of the company’s owners.

Alexander Temerko, a British citizen who was born in the former Soviet Union, has donated more than £1 million to the Tories and is listed as a director of Aquind Limited.

Let's Stop Aquind protesters, Fort Cumberland car park, Eastney.

A letter published on the Planning Inspectorate website showed Mr Kwarteng decided to “refuse development consent” having considered his obligations under the energy National Policy Statement.

Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, said: 'We did it. When we work together we can achieve anything, despite the odds against us.

'The Secretary of States judgement shows that the need for this scheme is outweighed by the harm it would do.

'Well done Portsmouth and all who helped us in this. Very proud of you all.'

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, added: 'The government have finally seen sense and stopped the disastrous Aquind project.

'This is a victory for the people of Portsmouth over years of uncertainty and Tory cronyism.

'I pay tribute to local campaigners who have helped me lead our city’s united opposition.

'Without our efforts, this would not have been possible. Together, we have stopped Aquind.'

