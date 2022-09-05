Liz Truss is potentially lining up Fareham MP Suella Braverman for home secretary position
ONE of Hampshire's MPs could soon find herself with one of the most prestigious jobs in Westminster.
Fareham MP Suella Braverman has been touted by national media as the likely candidate for home secretary, as new Conservative leader Liz Truss prepares to build her cabinet.
Mrs Braverman has served as attorney general since February 2020, having previously worked on the UK’s Brexit arrangements.
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: 'I haven't seen the list of cabinet members yet - but it would be good to see a local MP with such strong links to our area in a position to drive change.'
When asked by The News for her thoughts, Mrs Braverman avoided the rumours, instead reiterating her support for Ms Truss.
She said: 'It’s wonderful news that Liz Truss has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative party.
'I have every confidence that she will be an outstanding prime minister.
'We must unite behind our new leader and deliver for the British people.'