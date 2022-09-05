Liz Truss must solve energy crisis - but Portsmouth people say they 'want Boris back'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Ms Truss was confirmed as the new leader of the Conservative Party – and subsequently, will become the next prime minister – people in Portsmouth have had their say on the country’s new leader.

They say she must focus on getting energy bills down as a matter of urgency, but also want Ms Truss to show conviction in her policies.

Georgina Anthony from Fratton (left) with her friend Mavis Pafford from Southsea.

Ian Groves, 71, from Purbrook, said: 'There is something about Liz Truss that doesn't seem sincere.

'I think she will do okay, but I've never seen the country like this in my lifetime.

'I don't know what the answer is, but I hope they find it - at the very least they will surely be better than Boris Johnson was.'

Mavis Pafford, 78 from Southsea, said: 'I don't take too much notice of politics but I really don’t like her - she rubs me the wrong way.

Gloria Edwards, 62 from Paulsgrove. Picture: Sophie Lewis

'She's all talk, and even then she keeps changing her mind on things. At least Boris Johnson had some conviction with Brexit and the pandemic; all things considered I think he did alright.

'The first thing she tackles has to be the energy prices. It's really worrying because I can see a lot of older people struggling.'

Her friend Georgina Anthony, 77 from Fratton, said: 'Neither she nor Rishi Sunak live in the real world with the rest of us.

'They don't have to worry about keeping the heating on, or only eating a sandwich during the day. To be honest they're all cut from the same cloth.

Janet Lale, 66 from Cosham. Picture: Sophie Lewis

'With these energy prices it's like we're going backwards. I feel like I'll be alright but so many others are really struggling.'

Over the leadership campaign, many Conservative members told The News that they would have preferred to keep Boris Johnson in power.

Some of Portsmouth’s electorate appears to agree with this.

James Roberts from Cosham said: ‘We want Boris back.’

‘I think Mr Sunak had all the right ideas, but Liz Truss may surprise us.

I think it is a concerning time. Boris did have a rapport with ordinary people and that is what we need.’

Janet Lale, 66 from Cosham, added: ‘Alright, Boris had a party, I don’t agree with that but he did do things for the people.

‘It just seems foreigners get treated better than our people. Our people are not being treated the way that they should be treated – they work here, live here and they should be put first.’

‘It is not going to get any better, it is just going to get worse. I feel sorry for the young ones.’

Brianna Wilton, 47, from Drayton, said: 'I used to vote Tory, but because Liz Truss doesn't like trans people I could never vote for her.

'It feels personal towards me and the things she has said simply aren't progressive.

'Both she and Rishi Sunak made promises about energy bills - but it's what they do in the job that matters.