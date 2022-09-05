Professor Chris Lintott is presenting a talk to the Hampshire Astronomical Group
A well-known astrophysicist and BBC Four presenter will be speaking to a group this week.
Professor Chris Lintott will be attending the Hampshire Astronomical Group on September 9 to present a talk to the members.
The talk is called ‘How to be surprised by the universe’ and doors will open at 7.30pm, for an 8pm start, on Friday evening, at The Memorial Hall, South Lane, Clanfield.
The talk is set to explore a range of topics from mysterious radio signals to huge supernovas, and the Professor will explain why it is key to keep our eyes peeled on the universe... and what you should do if you have found an alien civilisation.
Chris Lintott is a professor of astrophysics and is also a well known author and is a co-presenter of BBC Four’s, Sky at Night Programme.
Tickets cost £3 each for visitors and can be purchased on the door on the night.