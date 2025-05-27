Local criticism fails to block strip club’s return in Southsea
Portsmouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee recently renewed the sexual establishment licence for Elegance, located on Granada Road in Southsea.
The venue had made several attempts to reopen its doors after being forced to close due to the pandemic, citing income and staffing difficulties.
The application was submitted by Wellhot Limited, directed by Paul Ojla, who also operates Wiggle strip club in Landport.
The matter was referred to the sub-committee after a local resident lodged an objection, raising concerns about alleged prostitution, drug use, and the club’s suitability within a residential area near a school.
The objector claimed the council should inform the owners that a strip club will “never be allowed to open” in the city in future. They added the area is meant to be a safe residential space, not one for “strippers or drunks or druggies” to have somewhere to “convene and cause trouble”.
They continued: “Anyone who allows this to happen should be ashamed of themselves and this includes the police who are fully aware of all the crimes that happen and go hand in hand with these venues.”
Owner Paul Ojla addressed the sub-committee, stating: “We’ve operated since 2000 without objections and none of the authorities have had anything untoward to say.
“The premises have been closed for a while due to Covid and staffing issues, we opened last week and are now operating again.”
Announcing the decision, councillor George Madgwick, standing in as chair, said: “The sub-committee accepted advice that such premises are lawful and consideration of whether such establishments ought to exist is not part of the decision – it is clear that moral objections can not be taken into consideration.
“The sub-committee was satisfied that the police had raised no objections and no evidence presented, particularly in relation to the drug use by performers and customers, related directly to the premises in question.
“It’s the sub-committee view that this area had not materially changed since it was last considered.”
