Partygate and Boris Johnson’s fines for breaching lockdown rules were cited by several as the reason behind Portsmouth Conservatives’ poor performance in the local elections.

Of the 14 seats up for grabs, the Lib Dems and Labour claimed five each, with two going to the Portsmouth Independents and two to the Conservatives.

Portsmouth North Conservative chairman, Robert New, said: ‘There are so many good candidates who are getting stung by the appalling behaviour from those in Downing Street. Hopefully after tonight's results the MPs can find their balls and finally get rid of the prime minister.’

UK prime minister Boris Johnson Picture: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On the night, Cllr Simon Bosher, the Conservative leader in Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s been a disappointing evening and we’ve lost some very good councillors who have served their wards with distinction.

‘We’ve seen a degree of voter frustration because of what’s happened in Westminster and if things don’t change we’ll find ourselves in the exact same position in next year’s elections.’

Long standing councillor – and outgoing mayor – Frank Jonas was one of the senior Tories to lose their seats.

Solemn Tory faces on election night in Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-30)

Yesterday, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, Cllr Bosher said the partygate scandal has been a ‘hindrance’ and ‘distraction’ in the local elections.

He said: ‘I would say that ongoing partygate, which we really can’t put a lid on, has been a hindrance…

‘There needs to be strategy that certainly Conservative activists can work with and not constantly face deflection on parties in No 10, whether it’s to do with partygate, or whether it’s to do with what they’re calling currygate, it’s a distraction that’s turning voters off and the Conservative voters are the ones that seem to be voting with their feet, either not turning up to vote or alternatively, looking for alternatives.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, who was present at borough council count, said she had not been pressured by any councillors on Boris Johnson’s future.

She said: ‘There are some Conservative voters who have said they wouldn't be voting for us while Boris Johnson remains prime minister, so it’s definitely had an impact.