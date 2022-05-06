Local elections 2022: Full list of election results in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport

HERE is how the local elections panned out for the major parties in Portsmouth and Fareham early this morning - as counts in Havant and Gosport start today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, David George, Toby Paine and Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 6th May 2022, 7:24 pm

Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Find the answer to key questions like: Can I use a pen and are dogs allowed

We have been bringing you all the latest updates throughout the night as the results came in Portsmouth and Fareham – you can see them in our blog below.

SEE ALSO: Fareham 'puts faith' in Conservatives as party holds council

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned today.

It's been a difficult night for Conservatives in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.

Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 18:05

  • Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport have taken place
  • Portsmouth and Fareham returned results overnight
  • Havant and Gosport returned results today
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:49

Full list of Havant Borough Council results from election count

Here’s the full list of results for each ward in Havant.

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-2022-full-list-of-havant-borough-council-results-from-election-count-3683495

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:47

Full list of Gosport Borough Council results from election count

Here’s the full list of results for each ward in Gosport.

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-2022-full-list-of-gosport-borough-council-results-from-election-count-3683475

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:43

Havant’s results from today

Here’s a rundown from Havant Leisure Centre.

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-2022-havant-sees-tories-gain-seats-3683431

The Havant count took place today at Havant Leisure Centre
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:36

Results now in for St Faith’s, Havant.

The results are now in for St Faiths.

St Faiths

Jackie Branson (Con) 965

Sandra Howells (Green) 232

Annie Martin (Lib Dem) 208

Phil Munday (Lab) 1784

Majority: 819

Turnout: 38.94%

Lab GAIN

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:30

Liberal Democrats celebrate as final Gosport scores revealed

The final scores for Gosport have been revealed.

The Liberal Democrats celebrate as the final Gosport scores are revealed.

Final scores in Gosport:

Lib Dems: 16

Conservatives: 10

Labour: 2

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 18:05

Results now in for Leesland and Newtown, Gosport

The results are now in for Leesland and Newtown.

(L-R) Liberal Democrat candidates Julie Westerby and Dawn Kelly elected for Leesland and Newtown ward.

Leesland and Newtown

Julie Westerby (Lib Dem) 1015

Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem) 1024

Chris Best (Con) 476

David Gary (Con) 426

Charis Noakes (Lab) 230

Miles Fletcher (Green) 193

Aaron Pinder (Reform UK) 93

Majority: 548

Turnout: 35.48%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:12

Results now in for Peel Common, Gosport

The results are now in for Peel Common.

(L-R) Liberal Democrat candidate Martin Pepper and Conservative candidate Stephen Philpott elected for Peel Common.

Peel Common

Stephen Philpott (Con) 848

Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) 837

Lynn Hook (Con) 610

Daniel Stratton (Lab) 277

Majority: 227

Turnout: 36.71%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 17:09

Results now in for Brockhurst and Privett, Gosport

The results are in for Brockhurst and Privett.

(L-R) Liberal Democrat candidates Rob Hylands and Stephen Marshall elected for Brockhurst and Privett

Brockhurst and Privett

Robert Hylands (Lib Dem) 798

Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem) 698

Sean Blackman (Con) 429

Linda Batty (Con) 383

Alison Mandrill (Lab) 156

Majority: 269

Turnout: 31.47%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:59

Lee East Conservative leader shares views on whether Boris Johnson should resign

The Lee East Conservative leader has shared his views on whether the prime minister should resign.

Cllr Graham Burgess said: 'It's not just the prime minister but the whole government that must look at what needs to change. I don't think the fault lies with Boris Johnson alone.'

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:45

Lee East Conservative leader concedes defeat

Conservative leader Cllr Graham Burgess has conceded defeat.

He said: 'We've lost the council, and the Lib Dems will claim a majority today. I do feel hard-done-by because it's not the fault of the local candidates - they all feel very passionate about their communities.’

Next Page
Page 1 of 14
PortsmouthFarehamHavantGosportResidents