Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.
We have been bringing you all the latest updates throughout the night as the results came in Portsmouth and Fareham – you can see them in our blog below.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.
Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.
Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 18:05
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport have taken place
- Portsmouth and Fareham returned results overnight
- Havant and Gosport returned results today
Full list of Havant Borough Council results from election count
Here’s the full list of results for each ward in Havant.
Full list of Gosport Borough Council results from election count
Here’s the full list of results for each ward in Gosport.
Havant’s results from today
Here’s a rundown from Havant Leisure Centre.
https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/politics/local-elections-2022-havant-sees-tories-gain-seats-3683431
Results now in for St Faith’s, Havant.
The results are now in for St Faiths.
St Faiths
Jackie Branson (Con) 965
Sandra Howells (Green) 232
Annie Martin (Lib Dem) 208
Phil Munday (Lab) 1784
Majority: 819
Turnout: 38.94%
Lab GAIN
Liberal Democrats celebrate as final Gosport scores revealed
The final scores for Gosport have been revealed.
Final scores in Gosport:
Lib Dems: 16
Conservatives: 10
Labour: 2
Results now in for Leesland and Newtown, Gosport
The results are now in for Leesland and Newtown.
Leesland and Newtown
Julie Westerby (Lib Dem) 1015
Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem) 1024
Chris Best (Con) 476
David Gary (Con) 426
Charis Noakes (Lab) 230
Miles Fletcher (Green) 193
Aaron Pinder (Reform UK) 93
Majority: 548
Turnout: 35.48%
Results now in for Peel Common, Gosport
The results are now in for Peel Common.
Peel Common
Stephen Philpott (Con) 848
Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) 837
Lynn Hook (Con) 610
Daniel Stratton (Lab) 277
Majority: 227
Turnout: 36.71%
Results now in for Brockhurst and Privett, Gosport
The results are in for Brockhurst and Privett.
Brockhurst and Privett
Robert Hylands (Lib Dem) 798
Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem) 698
Sean Blackman (Con) 429
Linda Batty (Con) 383
Alison Mandrill (Lab) 156
Majority: 269
Turnout: 31.47%
Lee East Conservative leader shares views on whether Boris Johnson should resign
The Lee East Conservative leader has shared his views on whether the prime minister should resign.
Cllr Graham Burgess said: 'It's not just the prime minister but the whole government that must look at what needs to change. I don't think the fault lies with Boris Johnson alone.'
Lee East Conservative leader concedes defeat
Conservative leader Cllr Graham Burgess has conceded defeat.
He said: 'We've lost the council, and the Lib Dems will claim a majority today. I do feel hard-done-by because it's not the fault of the local candidates - they all feel very passionate about their communities.’