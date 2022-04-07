Local elections 2022: Full list of candidates standing for Havant Borough Council
The list of candidates for the Havant Borough Council local election has been published.
The election result will be announced on May 5 - residents will need to register before the deadline on April 14.
Residents have a choice between going to a polling station, voting by post or by a proxy vote.
Below are all of the candidates within each ward.
Barncroft
Pam Crellin - Conservative Party
Munazza Faiz - Labour Party
Reuben Mychaleckyj - Green Party
Faith Ponsonby - Liberal Democrats
Battins
Richard Brown - Labour Party
Malc Carpenter - Hampshire Independents
Jo Lowe - Liberal Democrats
Kris Tindall - Conservative Party
Carla Watt - Green Party
Bedhampton
Liz Fairhurst - Conservative Party
Phillippa Gray - Liberal Democrat
Phillip Pearson - Labour Party
Bondfields
Jason Horton - Labour Party
Maria Miller - Liberal Democrats
Alex Rennie - Conservative Party
Shelley Saunders - Green Party
Cowplain
Neil Bowdell - Conservative Party
John Colman - Labour Party
Izzy Fletcher - Liberal Democrats
Quentin Wallace-Jones - Green Party
Emsworth
Richard Kennett - Conservative Party
Anne Sayer - Green Party
Claire Snowdon-Darling - Liberal Democrats
Hart Plain
Susan Arnold - Labour Party
Bruce Holman - Green Party
Gregory Pearson - Liberal Democrats
Carly Scannell - Conservative Party
Hayling East
Mark Coates - Labour Party
Wilf Forrow - Liberal Democrats
Natasha Parker - Green Party
Rosy Raines - Conservative Party
Hayling West
Sheree Earnshaw - Labour Party
Paul Gray - Liberal Democrats
Richard Lanchester - Green Party
Julie Richardson - Conservative Party
Purbrook
Rosie Blackburn - Green Party
Simon Hagan - Labour Party
Husky Patel - Conservative Party
Paul Tansom - Liberal Democrats
St Faiths
Jackie Branson - Conservative Party
Sandra Howells - Green Party
Annie Martin - Liberal Democrats
Phil Munday - Labour Party
Stakes
Patrick Bealey - Green Party
Antonia Harrison - Liberal Democrats
David Hill - Labour Party
Sarah Milne - Conservative Party
Warren Park
Michael Bolt - Liberal Democrats
Patrick Hague Conservative Party
Peter May - Green Party
Amy Redsull - Labour Party
Waterloo
Owen Plunkett - Green Party
Michael Sceal - Conservative Party
Bradley Stuart-James - Liberal Democrats