Local elections 2022: Full list of Gosport Borough Council results from election count

HERE’S the full list of results for each ward in Gosport.

By David George
Friday, 6th May 2022, 12:26 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:17 pm
Labour Party candidates June Cully (4 years) and Alan Durrant (2 years) elected for Harbourside and Town

As there are new ward boundaries this year, seats are not being described as being “held” or “gained”.

Alverstoke ward

Kevin Francis Casey (Con) 950

Zoe Huggins (Con) 937

Adele Earle (Lib Dem) 885

William Francis (Lib Dem) 821

Sam Pollard (Green) 446

Jonathan Eaton (Lab) 201

Majority: 52

Turnout: 45.53%

Anglesey ward

Phillip Raffaelli (Con) 904

Alan Scard (Con) 866

Alison Charlton (Lib Dem) 453

Robert Salter (Lib Dem) 306

Aretha Green (Lab) 268

Majority: 413

Turnout: 43.19%

Bridgemary ward

Stephen Hammond (Lib Dem) 874

Bob Maynard (Lib Dem) 719

Kathy Jones (Con) 480

Supriya Namdeo (Con) 403

Martyn Davis (Lab) 151

Majority: 239

Turnout: 31.48%

Brockhurst and Privett ward

Robert Hylands (Lib Dem) 798

Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem) 698

Sean Blackman (Con) 429

Linda Batty (Con) 383

Alison Mandrill (Lab) 156

Majority: 269

Turnout: 31.47%

Elson ward

Sue Ballard (Lib Dem) 1,020

Richard Earle (Lib Dem) 869

Natasha Hook (Con) 350

Alan Neville (Con) 347

Emma Smith (Lab) 156

Kathryn Kelly (Green) 119

Majority: 519

Turnout: 33.05%

Forton ward

Mervin Bradley (Lib Dem) 706

Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 666

Sue Desbois (Con) 294

Gary Walker (Con) 259

Claire Percival (Lab) 208

Majority: 372

Turnout: 25.47%

Grange and Alver Valley ward

Maggie Morgan (Con) 378

Tony Jessop (Con) 367

Jonathan Brown (Lab) 351

Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 295

Hilary Percival (Lab) 285

Majority: 16

Turnout: 21.47%

Harbourside and Town ward

June Cully (Lab) 751

Alan Durrant (Lab) 626

Lesley Meenaghan (Con) 474

Rob Thompson (Con) 374

Susan Ely (Lib Dem) 166

Dale Fletcher (Ind) 75

Majority: 152

Turnout: 35.68%

Hardway Ward

Jamie Hutchison (Lib Dem) 882

Kirsty Cox (Lib Dem) 850

Diane Furlong (Con) 544

Kay Hallsworth (Con) 473

Simon Davis (Lab) 146

Majority: 306

Turnout: 34.48%

Leesland and Newton ward

Julie Westerby (Lib Dem) 1,015

Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem) 1,024

Chris Best (Con) 476

David Gary (Con) 426

Charis Noakes (Lab) 230

Miles Fletcher (Green) 193

Aaron Pinder (Reform UK) 93

Majority: 548

Turnout: 35.48%

Lee East ward

Graham Burgess (Con) 968

Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem) 927

Ian Orr (Con) 683

Martin Suter (Green Party) 331

Jess Cully (Lab) 201

Majority: 244

Turnout: 39.88%

Lee West ward

John Beavis (Con) 1,340

John Gledhill (Con) 1,219

Zoe Aspinall (Green) 532

Anne Cruddas (Lab) 440

Majority: 687

Turnout: 44.28%

Peel Common ward

Stephen Philpott (Con) 848

Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) 837

Lynn Hook (Con) 610

Daniel Stratton (Lab) 277

Majority: 227

Turnout: 36.71%

Rowner and Holbrook ward

David Herridge (Lib Dem) 600

Murray Johnston (Lib Dem) 582

Patrick Bergin (Con) 457

Marcus Murphy (Con) 457

Paul Noakes (Lab) 139

Majority: 125

Turnout: 22.40%

