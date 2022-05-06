As there are new ward boundaries this year, seats are not being described as being “held” or “gained”.
Alverstoke ward
Kevin Francis Casey (Con) 950
Zoe Huggins (Con) 937
Adele Earle (Lib Dem) 885
William Francis (Lib Dem) 821
Sam Pollard (Green) 446
Jonathan Eaton (Lab) 201
Majority: 52
Turnout: 45.53%
Anglesey ward
Phillip Raffaelli (Con) 904
Alan Scard (Con) 866
Alison Charlton (Lib Dem) 453
Robert Salter (Lib Dem) 306
Aretha Green (Lab) 268
Majority: 413
Turnout: 43.19%
Bridgemary ward
Stephen Hammond (Lib Dem) 874
Bob Maynard (Lib Dem) 719
Kathy Jones (Con) 480
Supriya Namdeo (Con) 403
Martyn Davis (Lab) 151
Majority: 239
Turnout: 31.48%
Brockhurst and Privett ward
Robert Hylands (Lib Dem) 798
Stephen Marshall (Lib Dem) 698
Sean Blackman (Con) 429
Linda Batty (Con) 383
Alison Mandrill (Lab) 156
Majority: 269
Turnout: 31.47%
Elson ward
Sue Ballard (Lib Dem) 1,020
Richard Earle (Lib Dem) 869
Natasha Hook (Con) 350
Alan Neville (Con) 347
Emma Smith (Lab) 156
Kathryn Kelly (Green) 119
Majority: 519
Turnout: 33.05%
Forton ward
Mervin Bradley (Lib Dem) 706
Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 666
Sue Desbois (Con) 294
Gary Walker (Con) 259
Claire Percival (Lab) 208
Majority: 372
Turnout: 25.47%
Grange and Alver Valley ward
Maggie Morgan (Con) 378
Tony Jessop (Con) 367
Jonathan Brown (Lab) 351
Clive Foster-Reed (Lib Dem) 295
Hilary Percival (Lab) 285
Majority: 16
Turnout: 21.47%
Harbourside and Town ward
June Cully (Lab) 751
Alan Durrant (Lab) 626
Lesley Meenaghan (Con) 474
Rob Thompson (Con) 374
Susan Ely (Lib Dem) 166
Dale Fletcher (Ind) 75
Majority: 152
Turnout: 35.68%
Hardway Ward
Jamie Hutchison (Lib Dem) 882
Kirsty Cox (Lib Dem) 850
Diane Furlong (Con) 544
Kay Hallsworth (Con) 473
Simon Davis (Lab) 146
Majority: 306
Turnout: 34.48%
Leesland and Newton ward
Julie Westerby (Lib Dem) 1,015
Dawn Kelly (Lib Dem) 1,024
Chris Best (Con) 476
David Gary (Con) 426
Charis Noakes (Lab) 230
Miles Fletcher (Green) 193
Aaron Pinder (Reform UK) 93
Majority: 548
Turnout: 35.48%
Lee East ward
Graham Burgess (Con) 968
Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem) 927
Ian Orr (Con) 683
Martin Suter (Green Party) 331
Jess Cully (Lab) 201
Majority: 244
Turnout: 39.88%
Lee West ward
John Beavis (Con) 1,340
John Gledhill (Con) 1,219
Zoe Aspinall (Green) 532
Anne Cruddas (Lab) 440
Majority: 687
Turnout: 44.28%
Peel Common ward
Stephen Philpott (Con) 848
Martin Pepper (Lib Dem) 837
Lynn Hook (Con) 610
Daniel Stratton (Lab) 277
Majority: 227
Turnout: 36.71%
Rowner and Holbrook ward
David Herridge (Lib Dem) 600
Murray Johnston (Lib Dem) 582
Patrick Bergin (Con) 457
Marcus Murphy (Con) 457
Paul Noakes (Lab) 139
Majority: 125
Turnout: 22.40%