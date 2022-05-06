Havant Borough Council leader Alex Rennie, who is defending the Bondfields seat

The council currently has a Conservative majority of 33 seats out of 38 - now ten of those seats are contested with 14 up for grabs in total.

Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of the council and Bondfields ward candidate said it’s been a tough campaign for the Conservatives.

‘We’ve fought a really hard fight, especially in my ward,’ he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘There’s been a three-way contest between the green party and labour - it’s looking like quite a close election.’

Fellow Bondfields candidate Shelley Saunders is standing for the Green party, she thinks the cote is going to be ‘very close’.

‘The campaign went really well, we've had a lot of support from different people across the community.

‘I think we’ve put our all in it and hopefully, that will be reflected in the ballot box.’

Conservative candidate, Cllr Richard Kennet, said he’s feeling ‘cautiously optimistic but not complacent’ about defending his Emsworth seat.

‘There’s been a reception from people generally, I’ve got a good reputation for being active in the community - people said they would vote for even if they weren’t this particular colour.’

Phil Munday, Labour candidate for St Faith’s said there are transparency issues in the council which he wishes to change.

‘I think people are a bit fed up nationally but locally there are issues to do with being open with people,’ he said.

‘There needs to be more transparency and they need to communicate more.