Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage says she's not been pressured by any councillors to call for the PM's resignation.

She said: 'There are some Conservative voters who have said they wouldn't be voting for us while Boris Johnson remains prime minister, so it's definitely had an impact.

'It's our candidates that I feel sorry for because they have nothing to do with what goes on in Westminster. But with the ward boundaries changing and everything else that's going on, this was always going to be a difficult election.'

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Cllr Graham Burgess is actively avoiding questions about his party's defeat - and actually walked away mid-interview.