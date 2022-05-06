Local elections 2022: Full list of election results in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant as Gosport and Winchester continue to count

HERE is how the local elections panned out for the major parties in Portsmouth and Fareham early this morning - as counts in Havant and Gosport start today.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, David George, Toby Paine and Charlotte Hawes
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:58 pm

Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Find the answer to key questions like: Can I use a pen and are dogs allowed

We have been bringing you all the latest updates throughout the night as the results came in Portsmouth and Fareham – you can see them in our blog below.

SEE ALSO: Fareham 'puts faith' in Conservatives as party holds council

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned today.

It's been a difficult night for Conservatives in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.

Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:40

  • Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport have taken place
  • Portsmouth and Fareham returned results overnight
  • Havant and Gosport results are coming in now
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:38

Results now in for Hardway, Gosport

The results are now in for Hardway.

Liberal Democrats candidates Kirsty Cox and Jamie Hutchison elected for Hardway ward.

Hardway

Jamie Hutchison (Lib Dem) 882

Kirsty Cox (Lib Dem) 850

Diane Furlong (Con) 544

Kay Hallsworth (Con) 473

Simon Davis (Lab) 146

Majority: 306

Turnout: 34.48%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:05

Gosport MP says that she has not been pressured by councillors to call for Boris Johnson’s resignation

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage says she's not been pressured by any councillors to call for the PM's resignation.

She said: 'There are some Conservative voters who have said they wouldn't be voting for us while Boris Johnson remains prime minister, so it's definitely had an impact.

'It's our candidates that I feel sorry for because they have nothing to do with what goes on in Westminster. But with the ward boundaries changing and everything else that's going on, this was always going to be a difficult election.'

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Cllr Graham Burgess is actively avoiding questions about his party's defeat - and actually walked away mid-interview.

He said: 'I'm grateful to the people of Lee-on-the-Solent for supporting me once again. I will continue looking after their interests, regardless of the political persuasion.'

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:56

Lee East leader labels Liberal Democrat Cllr Peter Chegwyn as ‘the devil incarnate’

After Cllr Peter Chegwyn gained 666 votes for his seat, Cllr Graham Burgess has just labelled his Lib Dem counterpart as 'the devil incarnate'.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:40

Results now in for Lee East, Gosport

The results are now in for Lee East.

Conservative Graham Burgess and Liberal Democrat Kirsten Bradley elected for Lee East ward.

Lee East

Graham Burgess (Con) 968

Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem) 927

Ian Orr (Con) 683

Martin Suter (Green Party) 331

Jess Cully (Lab) 201

Majority: 244

Turnout: 39.88%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:45

Liberal Democrats take Lee East seat

The Liberal Democrats have taken one of the seats in Lee East - the other going to Conservative leader Graham Burgess.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn believes this ward was the big swing seat for his party, and claims that Lib Dem success today is now 'almost guaranteed'.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:44

Forton Liberal Democrat leader grows confident for party victory

Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, is growing more confident of a victory for his party.

He said: 'It looks increasingly likely the Conservatives will lose control of the council. It will be quite something to see that turnaround and we will give Gosport the best possible future that we can.'

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:39

Results are in for Forton, Gosport

The results are in for Forton.

(L-R) Liberal Democrat candidates Peter Chegwyn and Mervin Bradley elected for Forton ward

Forton

Mervin Bradley (Lib Dem) 706

Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 666

Sue Desbois (Con) 294

Gary Walker (Con) 259

Claire Percival (Lab) 208

Majority: 372

Turnout: 25.47%

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:07

Labour councillor Alan Durrant ‘delighted’ to represent Harbourside and Town

Labour Party candidates June Cully and Alan Durrant have been elected for Harbourside and Town.

On Labour's retaking of Gosport town centre, Cllr Alan Durrant said: 'We have a good community in Harbourside and Town and I'm delighted to be representing them.

'Before Lesley Meenaghan won her seat both town positions were occupied by Labour councillors - it's nice to have things back to how they should be. I'm certainly up for the challenge.'

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:03

Conservative Peel Common councillor appears to have already conceded defeat

Cllr Stephen Philpott, Conservative candidate for Peel Common, appears to have already conceded defeat.

He said: 'I imagine the Liberal Democrats will all still be here at the end of the day, to celebrate their victory. I just hope they're not dancing on my grave when they do so.'

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:59

Results are in for Rowner and Holbrook, Gosport

The results are in for Rowner and Holbrook.

(L-R) Liberal Democrats Murray Johnston and David Herridge elected for Rowner and Holbrook ward.

Rowner and Holbrook

David Herridge (Lib Dem) 600

Murray Johnston (Lib Dem) 582

Patrick Bergin (Con) 457

Marcus Murphy (Con) 457

Paul Noakes (Lab) 139

Majority: 125

Turnout: 22.40%

Next Page
Page 1 of 13
PortsmouthFarehamHavantWinchesterGosport