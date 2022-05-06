Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.
We have been bringing you all the latest updates throughout the night as the results came in Portsmouth and Fareham – you can see them in our blog below.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:40
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport have taken place
- Portsmouth and Fareham returned results overnight
- Havant and Gosport results are coming in now
Results now in for Hardway, Gosport
The results are now in for Hardway.
Hardway
Jamie Hutchison (Lib Dem) 882
Kirsty Cox (Lib Dem) 850
Diane Furlong (Con) 544
Kay Hallsworth (Con) 473
Simon Davis (Lab) 146
Majority: 306
Turnout: 34.48%
Gosport MP says that she has not been pressured by councillors to call for Boris Johnson’s resignation
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage says she's not been pressured by any councillors to call for the PM's resignation.
She said: 'There are some Conservative voters who have said they wouldn't be voting for us while Boris Johnson remains prime minister, so it's definitely had an impact.
'It's our candidates that I feel sorry for because they have nothing to do with what goes on in Westminster. But with the ward boundaries changing and everything else that's going on, this was always going to be a difficult election.'
Meanwhile, Conservative leader Cllr Graham Burgess is actively avoiding questions about his party's defeat - and actually walked away mid-interview.
He said: 'I'm grateful to the people of Lee-on-the-Solent for supporting me once again. I will continue looking after their interests, regardless of the political persuasion.'
Lee East leader labels Liberal Democrat Cllr Peter Chegwyn as ‘the devil incarnate’
After Cllr Peter Chegwyn gained 666 votes for his seat, Cllr Graham Burgess has just labelled his Lib Dem counterpart as 'the devil incarnate'.
Results now in for Lee East, Gosport
The results are now in for Lee East.
Lee East
Graham Burgess (Con) 968
Kirsten Bradley (Lib Dem) 927
Ian Orr (Con) 683
Martin Suter (Green Party) 331
Jess Cully (Lab) 201
Majority: 244
Turnout: 39.88%
Liberal Democrats take Lee East seat
The Liberal Democrats have taken one of the seats in Lee East - the other going to Conservative leader Graham Burgess.
Cllr Peter Chegwyn believes this ward was the big swing seat for his party, and claims that Lib Dem success today is now 'almost guaranteed'.
Forton Liberal Democrat leader grows confident for party victory
Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Peter Chegwyn, is growing more confident of a victory for his party.
He said: 'It looks increasingly likely the Conservatives will lose control of the council. It will be quite something to see that turnaround and we will give Gosport the best possible future that we can.'
Results are in for Forton, Gosport
The results are in for Forton.
Forton
Mervin Bradley (Lib Dem) 706
Peter Chegwyn (Lib Dem) 666
Sue Desbois (Con) 294
Gary Walker (Con) 259
Claire Percival (Lab) 208
Majority: 372
Turnout: 25.47%
Labour councillor Alan Durrant ‘delighted’ to represent Harbourside and Town
Labour Party candidates June Cully and Alan Durrant have been elected for Harbourside and Town.
On Labour's retaking of Gosport town centre, Cllr Alan Durrant said: 'We have a good community in Harbourside and Town and I'm delighted to be representing them.
'Before Lesley Meenaghan won her seat both town positions were occupied by Labour councillors - it's nice to have things back to how they should be. I'm certainly up for the challenge.'
Conservative Peel Common councillor appears to have already conceded defeat
Cllr Stephen Philpott, Conservative candidate for Peel Common, appears to have already conceded defeat.
He said: 'I imagine the Liberal Democrats will all still be here at the end of the day, to celebrate their victory. I just hope they're not dancing on my grave when they do so.'
Results are in for Rowner and Holbrook, Gosport
The results are in for Rowner and Holbrook.
Rowner and Holbrook
David Herridge (Lib Dem) 600
Murray Johnston (Lib Dem) 582
Patrick Bergin (Con) 457
Marcus Murphy (Con) 457
Paul Noakes (Lab) 139
Majority: 125
Turnout: 22.40%