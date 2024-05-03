Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With boundary changes, it means there is now an extra ward and extra councillor, with 32 seats up for grabs in the 16 wards.

The results means the Conservatives now have 22 seats, the Liberal Democrats have eight, Labour and the independents have one. The Greens and Reform UK failed to win a seat, with turnout at 32 per cent.

Lisa Birkett and Fred Birkett, the outgoing Mayor and Mayoress of Fareham at the count. Picture: Mike Cooter (030524)

It means the Conservatives now have two fewer councillors than in 2022 and there are also two fewer independents, but the Lib Dems have added an extra four seats.

Full Results:

Avenue

Tina Lesley Ellis (Con) 1,310

Roger Nicholas Bird (Con) - 1,114

James Michael Webb (Lab) - 451

Peter John Davies (Lib Dem) - 418

Sue Flewitt (Lib Dem) - 395

Baz Marie (Green) - 292

Turnout - 37%

Fareham Park

Fred Birkett (Con) - 689

Lisa Margaret Birkett (Con) - 669

Carina Lynne Smith (Lab) - 474

Andrew Peter Mooney (Lab) - 461

Kerry Stubbs (Lib Dem) - 440

Ben Foster (Lib Dem) - 398

Turnout - 29%

Fareham Town

Lisa Jane Whittle (Lib Dem) - 810

Kirsten Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 763

Melojane Herbert (Con) - 384

Julie Elizabeth Bird (Con) - 367

Abbie Eales (Lab) - 278

Lee Woods (Lab) - 229

John Vivian (Green) - 166

Turnout - 32%

Fort Fareham

Gemma Furnivall (Lab) - 751

Stephen Paul Ingram (Con) - 637

James Antony Fellows (Lab) - 632

Freya Rose Sanger North (Con) - 601

Nick Lyle (Green) - 230

Nick Gregory (Ind) - 214

John Arthur Tilley (Lib Dem) - 213

Sharon Marie Hughes (Ind) - 205

Turnout - 32%

Hill Head

Kay Mandry (Con) - 1167

Steve Dugan (Con) - 1124

Lynne Murray (Lab) - 743

David Anthony Rodgers (Lab) - 569

Max Zambo (Lib Dem) - 353

Gerry Drabble (Ref) - 227

Owen Donald Drabble (Ref) - 202

Turnout - 41%

Hook-with-Warsash

Mike Ford (Con) - 1146

Frair Louise Burgess (Con) - 1077

Jon Sacker (Lib Dem) - 400

Antony John Ferraro (Lab) - 322

Lewis Sydney Campbell Hall (Green) - 277

Dominic Leung Yan Wong (Lib Dem) - 171

Tom Newman (Green) - 82

Turnout - 38%

Locks Heath

Susan Marie Bayford (Con) - 1150

Malcolm Roy Daniells (Con) - 981

Sue Hardie (Lib Dem) - 587

Alexander Christopher Reed (Lab) - 442

Dave Leonard (Lib Dem) - 419

Anne-Marie Burdfield (Green) - 301

Turnout - 36%

Park Gate

Ian John Bastable (Con) - 957

Simon David Martin (Con) - 948

Graham Stanley Everdell (Lib Dem) - 921

Gayathri Sathyanath (Lib Dem) - 635

Verden Alluin Meldrum (Lab) - 343

Turnout - 34%

Portchester Castle

Chrissie Bainbridge (Lib Dem) - 1117

David Peter Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 1007

Susan Margaret Walker (Con) - 694

Nicholas John Walker (Con) - 684

Tania Marie Almond (Lab) - 320

Richard Edward Ryan (Lab) - 308

Turnout -

Portchester Wicor

Paul Michael Nother (Lib Dem) - 926

Paul William Whittle (Lib Dem) - 835

Tom Peter Davies (Con) - 553

Claire Turner (Con) - 548

Dominic Stuart Martin (Lab) - 251

Adriano Maluf (Lab) - 187

Turnout - 35%

Sarisbury and Whiteley

Joanne Burton (Con) - 1178

David George Foot (Con) - 1036

John Hughes (Lib Dem) - 1002

Michael Elwick Targ (Lib Dem) - 843

Turnout - 37%

Stubbington

Pal Kaur Hayre (Con) - 1140

Jacquie Needham (Con) - 860

Alex Brims (Lib Dem) - 462

Joseph Andrejs Adamson (Lab) - 424

Ivan Lincoln Gray (Lab) - 379

Jimmy Roberts (Ref) - 270

Keith Alexander Barton (Ref) - 226

Turnout - 40%

Titchfield

Connie Hockley (Con) - 878

Tiffany Georgina Harper (Con) - 828

Michael Alan Prior (Lab) - 442

Chris Milburn (Ind) - 425

Rebecca June Longley (Green) - 336

Kevin Fraser (Ind) - 302

Turnout - 33%

Titchfield Common

Jack Engelfield (Ind) - 1255

Andrew Michael John Murphy (Con) - 904

Sarah Pankhurst (Ind) - 677

James Wilson Carr (Lab) - 376

Turnout - 36%

Uplands and Funtley

Pamela May Bryant (Con) - 657

Louise Elizabeth Clubley (Con) - 619

Jeannie Wigmore (Lib Dem) - 584

Hazel Mary Croft-Phillips (Lib Dem) - 540

Trevor James Kettle (Lab) - 192

David Barton Harrison (Green) - 159

Dilys Carol Anne Harrison (Green) - 154

Turnout - 42%

Wallington and Downend

David Hamilton (Lib Dem) - 1024

Alison West (Lib Dem) - 939

Harry Patrick Davis (Con) - 815

Manny Martins (Con) - 772

Leslie Charles Ricketts (Lab) - 208

Dawn Rowlett (Green) - 136

Lydia Michele Brown (Green) - 128