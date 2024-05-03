Local elections 2024: Full list of Fareham results as Conservatives hold council
With boundary changes, it means there is now an extra ward and extra councillor, with 32 seats up for grabs in the 16 wards.
The results means the Conservatives now have 22 seats, the Liberal Democrats have eight, Labour and the independents have one. The Greens and Reform UK failed to win a seat, with turnout at 32 per cent.
It means the Conservatives now have two fewer councillors than in 2022 and there are also two fewer independents, but the Lib Dems have added an extra four seats.
Full Results:
Avenue
Tina Lesley Ellis (Con) 1,310
Roger Nicholas Bird (Con) - 1,114
James Michael Webb (Lab) - 451
Peter John Davies (Lib Dem) - 418
Sue Flewitt (Lib Dem) - 395
Baz Marie (Green) - 292
Turnout - 37%
Fareham Park
Fred Birkett (Con) - 689
Lisa Margaret Birkett (Con) - 669
Carina Lynne Smith (Lab) - 474
Andrew Peter Mooney (Lab) - 461
Kerry Stubbs (Lib Dem) - 440
Ben Foster (Lib Dem) - 398
Turnout - 29%
Fareham Town
Lisa Jane Whittle (Lib Dem) - 810
Kirsten Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 763
Melojane Herbert (Con) - 384
Julie Elizabeth Bird (Con) - 367
Abbie Eales (Lab) - 278
Lee Woods (Lab) - 229
John Vivian (Green) - 166
Turnout - 32%
Fort Fareham
Gemma Furnivall (Lab) - 751
Stephen Paul Ingram (Con) - 637
James Antony Fellows (Lab) - 632
Freya Rose Sanger North (Con) - 601
Nick Lyle (Green) - 230
Nick Gregory (Ind) - 214
John Arthur Tilley (Lib Dem) - 213
Sharon Marie Hughes (Ind) - 205
Turnout - 32%
Hill Head
Kay Mandry (Con) - 1167
Steve Dugan (Con) - 1124
Lynne Murray (Lab) - 743
David Anthony Rodgers (Lab) - 569
Max Zambo (Lib Dem) - 353
Gerry Drabble (Ref) - 227
Owen Donald Drabble (Ref) - 202
Turnout - 41%
Hook-with-Warsash
Mike Ford (Con) - 1146
Frair Louise Burgess (Con) - 1077
Jon Sacker (Lib Dem) - 400
Antony John Ferraro (Lab) - 322
Lewis Sydney Campbell Hall (Green) - 277
Dominic Leung Yan Wong (Lib Dem) - 171
Tom Newman (Green) - 82
Turnout - 38%
Locks Heath
Susan Marie Bayford (Con) - 1150
Malcolm Roy Daniells (Con) - 981
Sue Hardie (Lib Dem) - 587
Alexander Christopher Reed (Lab) - 442
Dave Leonard (Lib Dem) - 419
Anne-Marie Burdfield (Green) - 301
Turnout - 36%
Park Gate
Ian John Bastable (Con) - 957
Simon David Martin (Con) - 948
Graham Stanley Everdell (Lib Dem) - 921
Gayathri Sathyanath (Lib Dem) - 635
Verden Alluin Meldrum (Lab) - 343
Turnout - 34%
Portchester Castle
Chrissie Bainbridge (Lib Dem) - 1117
David Peter Wiltshire (Lib Dem) - 1007
Susan Margaret Walker (Con) - 694
Nicholas John Walker (Con) - 684
Tania Marie Almond (Lab) - 320
Richard Edward Ryan (Lab) - 308
Turnout -
Portchester Wicor
Paul Michael Nother (Lib Dem) - 926
Paul William Whittle (Lib Dem) - 835
Tom Peter Davies (Con) - 553
Claire Turner (Con) - 548
Dominic Stuart Martin (Lab) - 251
Adriano Maluf (Lab) - 187
Turnout - 35%
Sarisbury and Whiteley
Joanne Burton (Con) - 1178
David George Foot (Con) - 1036
John Hughes (Lib Dem) - 1002
Michael Elwick Targ (Lib Dem) - 843
Turnout - 37%
Stubbington
Pal Kaur Hayre (Con) - 1140
Jacquie Needham (Con) - 860
Alex Brims (Lib Dem) - 462
Joseph Andrejs Adamson (Lab) - 424
Ivan Lincoln Gray (Lab) - 379
Jimmy Roberts (Ref) - 270
Keith Alexander Barton (Ref) - 226
Turnout - 40%
Titchfield
Connie Hockley (Con) - 878
Tiffany Georgina Harper (Con) - 828
Michael Alan Prior (Lab) - 442
Chris Milburn (Ind) - 425
Rebecca June Longley (Green) - 336
Kevin Fraser (Ind) - 302
Turnout - 33%
Titchfield Common
Jack Engelfield (Ind) - 1255
Andrew Michael John Murphy (Con) - 904
Sarah Pankhurst (Ind) - 677
James Wilson Carr (Lab) - 376
Turnout - 36%
Uplands and Funtley
Pamela May Bryant (Con) - 657
Louise Elizabeth Clubley (Con) - 619
Jeannie Wigmore (Lib Dem) - 584
Hazel Mary Croft-Phillips (Lib Dem) - 540
Trevor James Kettle (Lab) - 192
David Barton Harrison (Green) - 159
Dilys Carol Anne Harrison (Green) - 154
Turnout - 42%
Wallington and Downend
David Hamilton (Lib Dem) - 1024
Alison West (Lib Dem) - 939
Harry Patrick Davis (Con) - 815
Manny Martins (Con) - 772
Leslie Charles Ricketts (Lab) - 208
Dawn Rowlett (Green) - 136
Lydia Michele Brown (Green) - 128
Turnout - 41%
