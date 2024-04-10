2024 local elections in Gosport: The candidates, where to vote and everything else you need to know
More than 50 candidates are standing in the local elections in Gosport this year, with voters heading to the polls on Thursday, May 2.
Leader at Gosport Borough Council Peter Chegwyn is standing for re-election with 14 of the 28 wards holding elections for one councillor.
The Conservative Party candidates have also been listed on nomination documents and will appear on ballot papers, as either ‘Local Conservatives’ or ‘The Conservative and Unionist Party’ this year.
There are 52 candidates standing, broken down as 14 Liberal Democrats, 14 Labour Party, 13 Local Conservatives, six Green Party, two for The Conservative and Unionist Party and one for Reform UK.
Elections in Gosport are by halves and are traditionally held on the first Thursday in May. Councillors are elected for a four-year term and one councillor per ward is up for election every other year.
Currently, there are 16 Liberal Democrats, nine Conservatives and two Labour councillors. After the 2022 election, there were 10 Conservative councillors but John Beavis (Conservative, Lee West) resigned leaving the seat empty until the 2024 election.
There will also be elections for Police and Crime Commissioner for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police Area on May 2.
The nominated candidates for Gosport Borough Council elections are as follows by ward:
Alverstoke
- Adele Louise Earle – Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan James Eaton – Labour Party
- Zoe Huggins – Local Conservatives
Anglesey
- Linda Hall – Labour party
- James Robert Kirkham – Green party
- Alan David Scard – The Conservatives and Unionist Party
- Deborah Clare Sherman – Liberal Democrats
Bridgemary
- Kath Jones – Local Conservatives
- Bob Maynard – Liberal Democrats
- Margaret Elizabeth Williams – Labour Party
Brockhurst and Privett
- Robbie George Beech – Local Conservatives
- Rick Bolger – Labour Party
- Thomas Michael Finn – Liberal Democrats
- Jane Staffieri – Green Party
Elson
- Jess Dylan Cully – Labour and Co-operative Party
- Richard Philip Earle – Liberal Democrats
- Lisa Grace Englefield – Heritage Party – Freedom. Family. Nation
- Kathryn Shelagh Kelly – Green Party
- Alan Michael Neville- The Conservative and Unionist Party
Forton
- Simon James Bellord – Local Conservatives
- Paddy Berin – Reform UK – Changing Politics for Good
- Tynan James Bryant – Labour Party
- Peter John Chegwyn – Liberal Democrats
Grange and Alver Valley
- Jonathan Brown – Labour and Co-operative Party
- Clive Foster-Reed – Liberal Democrats
- Tony Jessop – Local Conservatives
Harbourside and Town
- Mike Critchley – Independent
- Alan Durrant – Labour Party
- Mike Ewin- Liberal Democrats
- Ken Hawkins – Green Party
- Lesley Meenaghan – Local Conservatives
Hardway
- Kirsty Anne Cox – Liberal Democrats
- Simon George Davis – Labour Party
- Diane Hilda Furlong – Local Conservatives
- Tony Sudworth – Green party
Lee East
- Angela Jayne Batten – Local Conservatives
- Kirsten Bradley – Liberal Democrats
- Chris Percival – Labour Party
Lee West
- Anne Marie Cruddas – Labour Party
- Dan Hayes – Local Conservatives
- Lizzie Maynard-Seal – Liberal Democrats
- Stevyn Christopher Ricketts – Local Conservatives
Leesland and Newtown
- Hilary Ruth Percival – Labour Party
- Miles Clifford Fletcher Plested – Green Party
- Peceli Uluiviti – Local Conservatives
- Julie Karen Westerby – Liberal Democrats
Peel Common
- Stephen James Marshall – Liberal Democrats
- Supriya Namedo – Local Conservatives
- Daniel Frank Stratton – Labour Party
Rowner and Holbrook
- Murray Alexander Johnston – Liberal Democrats
- Claire Ruth Percival – Labour Party
- Gary David Walker – Local Conservatives
What you’ll need to vote
To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness ):
- UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country
- blue badge
- older person’s bus pass
- disabled person’s bus pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- biometric residence permit
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- national identity card issued by an EEA state
Where do I vote?
The polling card sent to voters ahead of the election will tell them at which polling station they must cast their vote on May 2.
