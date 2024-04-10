Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 50 candidates are standing in the local elections in Gosport this year, with voters heading to the polls on Thursday, May 2.

Leader at Gosport Borough Council Peter Chegwyn is standing for re-election with 14 of the 28 wards holding elections for one councillor.

The Conservative Party candidates have also been listed on nomination documents and will appear on ballot papers, as either ‘Local Conservatives’ or ‘The Conservative and Unionist Party’ this year.

There are 52 candidates standing, broken down as 14 Liberal Democrats, 14 Labour Party, 13 Local Conservatives, six Green Party, two for The Conservative and Unionist Party and one for Reform UK.

Elections in Gosport are by halves and are traditionally held on the first Thursday in May. Councillors are elected for a four-year term and one councillor per ward is up for election every other year.

Currently, there are 16 Liberal Democrats, nine Conservatives and two Labour councillors. After the 2022 election, there were 10 Conservative councillors but John Beavis (Conservative, Lee West) resigned leaving the seat empty until the 2024 election.

There will also be elections for Police and Crime Commissioner for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police Area on May 2.

The nominated candidates for Gosport Borough Council elections are as follows by ward:

Alverstoke

Adele Louise Earle – Liberal Democrats

Jonathan James Eaton – Labour Party

Zoe Huggins – Local Conservatives

Anglesey

Linda Hall – Labour party

James Robert Kirkham – Green party

Alan David Scard – The Conservatives and Unionist Party

Deborah Clare Sherman – Liberal Democrats

Bridgemary

Kath Jones – Local Conservatives

Bob Maynard – Liberal Democrats

Margaret Elizabeth Williams – Labour Party

Brockhurst and Privett

Robbie George Beech – Local Conservatives

Rick Bolger – Labour Party

Thomas Michael Finn – Liberal Democrats

Jane Staffieri – Green Party

Elson

Jess Dylan Cully – Labour and Co-operative Party

Richard Philip Earle – Liberal Democrats

Lisa Grace Englefield – Heritage Party – Freedom. Family. Nation

Kathryn Shelagh Kelly – Green Party

Alan Michael Neville- The Conservative and Unionist Party

Forton

Simon James Bellord – Local Conservatives

Paddy Berin – Reform UK – Changing Politics for Good

Tynan James Bryant – Labour Party

Peter John Chegwyn – Liberal Democrats

Grange and Alver Valley

Jonathan Brown – Labour and Co-operative Party

Clive Foster-Reed – Liberal Democrats

Tony Jessop – Local Conservatives

Harbourside and Town

Mike Critchley – Independent

Alan Durrant – Labour Party

Mike Ewin- Liberal Democrats

Ken Hawkins – Green Party

Lesley Meenaghan – Local Conservatives

Hardway

Kirsty Anne Cox – Liberal Democrats

Simon George Davis – Labour Party

Diane Hilda Furlong – Local Conservatives

Tony Sudworth – Green party

Lee East

Angela Jayne Batten – Local Conservatives

Kirsten Bradley – Liberal Democrats

Chris Percival – Labour Party

Lee West

Anne Marie Cruddas – Labour Party

Dan Hayes – Local Conservatives

Lizzie Maynard-Seal – Liberal Democrats

Stevyn Christopher Ricketts – Local Conservatives

Leesland and Newtown

Hilary Ruth Percival – Labour Party

Miles Clifford Fletcher Plested – Green Party

Peceli Uluiviti – Local Conservatives

Julie Karen Westerby – Liberal Democrats

Peel Common

Stephen James Marshall – Liberal Democrats

Supriya Namedo – Local Conservatives

Daniel Frank Stratton – Labour Party

Rowner and Holbrook

Murray Alexander Johnston – Liberal Democrats

Claire Ruth Percival – Labour Party

Gary David Walker – Local Conservatives

What you’ll need to vote

To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness ):

UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country

blue badge

older person’s bus pass

disabled person’s bus pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

national identity card issued by an EEA state

Where do I vote?