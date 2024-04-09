Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters have had to evacuate residents from 50 houses in Alverstoke after water gushed across the streets last night and in the early hours of today. Chris Blake said the water burst over the sand bags of his Coward Road home at roughly 12.15am.

He told The News: “My whole ground floor was flooded and the water was up to my knees. My back garden was like a swimming pool. It has caused an awful lot of damage. We were at the epicentre of the flooding.”

Gosport has been hit by terrible flooding following weather warnings and high tides. Gosport Drones has captured a range of images across the area showing the extent of the flooding - the areas include Park Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay. Picture credit: Gosport Drones

Mr Blake stayed up with his wife and two-year-old child to try and protect the property. He added that they are being put into a hotel tonight, but have been left homeless as all the electrics in the house have been damaged by water. The 41-year-old said he only managed to save his car by driving it away from the high tide; the whole ordeal leaving the family stressed and tired.

“I walked down the street in wellies and it was up to my crotch,” he said. “The insurance company has been good so far, but we don’t know where we are staying yet. It seems to have been a freak incident, though I’m worried it could happen again.”

Councillor Stephen Hammond, of Bridgemary ward, said crews from Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, remain at the scene today due to another high tide being scheduled. He believes 15 vehicles have been written off, including one family’s new BMW.

“People have been pumping water out of their houses. There was two to three feet of water outside the houses. I have never seen flooding like this before.” Cllr Hammond said the water partially leapt over the sea defences, with the high tide disrupting the sewage system. He said some pumps installed to deal with the rising water failed.

The flood water in Alverstoke got up to people's knees. Picture: Councillor Stephen Hammond

Occupants of 50 houses had to be evacuated. Picture: Stephen Hammond

“People in the houses don’t know what to do,” he added. “The families are all distraught.” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) crews rushed to Village Road at 1am after an electrical box caught ablaze: helping families deal with “significant flooding”. “Our dedicated crews diligently supported the operation until the situation was stabilised, at which point the incident was handed over to Gosport Council’s emergency planning team,” they said.

A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson added: “Gosport Council officers, emergency services and other agencies have been on scene throughout, working together to support residents with welfare checks and supporting those who need to leave their homes. We will continue to be on hand for residents to help them to manage any ongoing issues relating to the flooding."