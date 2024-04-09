Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The candidates for the 2024 Portsmouth City Council local elections have been announced.

Fourteen out of the council’s 42 seats are up for grabs, one in each ward, when the votes are cast on May 2.

A total of 36 people have been nominated, with candidates from all major parties and others including Reform UK, The Green Party and the Portsmouth Independent Party.

The Liberal Democrats are currently the largest party in the council with 18 seats, Labour and Conservatives both hold eight.

Who can I vote for?

Baffins

Mark Farwell – Labour Party

Rachel Nolan – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Darren Sanders – Liberal Democrat

Brannen Sime – Portsmouth Independents

Bob Simmonds – The Green Party

Joseph Standen – The Conservative Party

Central Southsea

Charlotte Rachel Gerada – Labour Party

Alison Hoare – The Conservative Party

Dillon Jarman – The Green Party

Felix Totolici – Portsmouth Independents

Jade-Paris Wilson – Portsmouth Independents

Charles Dickens

Jaime Custerson – Portsmouth Independents

Raj Ghosh – Labour Party

Thomas Gosling – The Conservative Party

Chris Pickett – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Miles Plested – Green Party

Renu Raj – Liberal Democrat

Copnor

Andy Butterworth – Labour Party

Lewis Mark David Gosling – The Conservative Party

James Howitt – Liberal Democrat

Tim Sheerman-Chase – The Green Party

Lee Tindal – Portsmouth Independents

Cosham

Matthew Atkins – The Conservative Party

Nikki Doyle – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Amanda Martin – Labour Party

Josie McNally – The Green Party

Derek North – Portsmouth Independents

Julie Spurgeon – Liberal Democrat

Drayton & Farlington

Ian Ayres – Labour Party

Paul Bleachy – The Green Party

Spencer Roy Gardner – The Conservative Party

Benjamin Simon Portet – Portsmouth Independents

Claire Udy – Liberal Democrat

Eastney & Craneswater

Edward Batterbury – Labour Party

Nicholas Dorrington – Liberal Democrat

Tamara Liloutee Barbara Groen – The Green Party

Terry Henderson – The Conservative Party

Jack Smith – Portsmouth Independents

Fratton

Stuart Brown – Liberal Democrat

Samet Chering-Alves – The Green Party

Tim Edwards – The Conservative Party

Steph Richards – Labour Party

Jacob Lee Short – Portsmouth Independents

Hilsea

Matthew Cordy – Portsmouth Independents

Charlie Douglas – The Conservative Party Candidate

Emma Murphy – The Green Party Candidate

Nicky Potts – Labour Party

Peter Williams – Liberal Democrat

Milton

Kimberly Barrett – Liberal Democrat

Arif Choudhury – Labour Party

Sarah Gilbert – The Green Party Candidate

Stephen Gorys – The Conservative Party Candidate

Rachel Zimmer – Reform UK

Nelson

Richard Adair – Liberal Democrat

Nick Doyle – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Gary Fyles – Portsmouth Independents

Robin Head – Labour Party

Erin Hunt – The Conservative Party Candidate

Duncan Robinson – The Green Party Candidate

Paulsgrove

James Campbell – Liberal Democrat

Thomas Hoare – The Conservative Party Candidate

Patrick Keefe – Labour Party

George Madgwick – Portsmouth Independents

Ian McCulloch – The Green Party Candidate

St Jude

Joshua Allen – Labour Party

John Hill – Portsmouth Independent Party

Lee Kewell – The Conservative Party Candidate

Harry Mallinder – The Green Party Candidate

Hugh Mason – Liberal Democrat

St Thomas

John Burrows – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

David Chandler – The Conservative Party Candidate

Ian Holder – Liberal Democrat

Elliott Lee – The Green Party Candidate

Julian Thomas Lewis – Labour Party

Mark Zimmer – Reform UK

What do I need to vote?

To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness ):

UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country

blue badge

older person’s bus pass

disabled person’s bus pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

national identity card issued by an EEA state

Where do I vote?