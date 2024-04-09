2024 local elections in Portsmouth: The candidates, where to vote and everything else you need to know
The candidates for the 2024 Portsmouth City Council local elections have been announced.
Fourteen out of the council’s 42 seats are up for grabs, one in each ward, when the votes are cast on May 2.
A total of 36 people have been nominated, with candidates from all major parties and others including Reform UK, The Green Party and the Portsmouth Independent Party.
The Liberal Democrats are currently the largest party in the council with 18 seats, Labour and Conservatives both hold eight.
Who can I vote for?
Baffins
- Mark Farwell – Labour Party
- Rachel Nolan – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Darren Sanders – Liberal Democrat
- Brannen Sime – Portsmouth Independents
- Bob Simmonds – The Green Party
- Joseph Standen – The Conservative Party
Central Southsea
- Charlotte Rachel Gerada – Labour Party
- Alison Hoare – The Conservative Party
- Dillon Jarman – The Green Party
- Felix Totolici – Portsmouth Independents
- Jade-Paris Wilson – Portsmouth Independents
Charles Dickens
- Jaime Custerson – Portsmouth Independents
- Raj Ghosh – Labour Party
- Thomas Gosling – The Conservative Party
- Chris Pickett – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Miles Plested – Green Party
- Renu Raj – Liberal Democrat
Copnor
- Andy Butterworth – Labour Party
- Lewis Mark David Gosling – The Conservative Party
- James Howitt – Liberal Democrat
- Tim Sheerman-Chase – The Green Party
- Lee Tindal – Portsmouth Independents
Cosham
- Matthew Atkins – The Conservative Party
- Nikki Doyle – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Amanda Martin – Labour Party
- Josie McNally – The Green Party
- Derek North – Portsmouth Independents
- Julie Spurgeon – Liberal Democrat
Drayton & Farlington
- Ian Ayres – Labour Party
- Paul Bleachy – The Green Party
- Spencer Roy Gardner – The Conservative Party
- Benjamin Simon Portet – Portsmouth Independents
- Claire Udy – Liberal Democrat
Eastney & Craneswater
- Edward Batterbury – Labour Party
- Nicholas Dorrington – Liberal Democrat
- Tamara Liloutee Barbara Groen – The Green Party
- Terry Henderson – The Conservative Party
- Jack Smith – Portsmouth Independents
Fratton
- Stuart Brown – Liberal Democrat
- Samet Chering-Alves – The Green Party
- Tim Edwards – The Conservative Party
- Steph Richards – Labour Party
- Jacob Lee Short – Portsmouth Independents
Hilsea
- Matthew Cordy – Portsmouth Independents
- Charlie Douglas – The Conservative Party Candidate
- Emma Murphy – The Green Party Candidate
- Nicky Potts – Labour Party
- Peter Williams – Liberal Democrat
Milton
- Kimberly Barrett – Liberal Democrat
- Arif Choudhury – Labour Party
- Sarah Gilbert – The Green Party Candidate
- Stephen Gorys – The Conservative Party Candidate
- Rachel Zimmer – Reform UK
Nelson
- Richard Adair – Liberal Democrat
- Nick Doyle – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Gary Fyles – Portsmouth Independents
- Robin Head – Labour Party
- Erin Hunt – The Conservative Party Candidate
- Duncan Robinson – The Green Party Candidate
Paulsgrove
- James Campbell – Liberal Democrat
- Thomas Hoare – The Conservative Party Candidate
- Patrick Keefe – Labour Party
- George Madgwick – Portsmouth Independents
- Ian McCulloch – The Green Party Candidate
St Jude
- Joshua Allen – Labour Party
- John Hill – Portsmouth Independent Party
- Lee Kewell – The Conservative Party Candidate
- Harry Mallinder – The Green Party Candidate
- Hugh Mason – Liberal Democrat
St Thomas
- John Burrows – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- David Chandler – The Conservative Party Candidate
- Ian Holder – Liberal Democrat
- Elliott Lee – The Green Party Candidate
- Julian Thomas Lewis – Labour Party
- Mark Zimmer – Reform UK
What do I need to vote?
To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness ):
- UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country
- blue badge
- older person’s bus pass
- disabled person’s bus pass
- Oyster 60+ Card
- Freedom Pass
- identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- biometric residence permit
- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)
- national identity card issued by an EEA state
Where do I vote?
The polling card sent to voters ahead of the election will tell them at which polling station they must cast their vote on May 2.
