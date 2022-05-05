A total of 14 seats are up for grabs in Portsmouth tonight, with 61 candidates from across the political spectrum jostling for position.

Since 2018, the city council has been under the leadership of a minority Liberal Democrat group, which is seeking to build upon their ownership and win a majority stake.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are looking to take back council control under the leadership of Cllr Simon Bosher - who is up for re-election in the Drayton and Farlington ward.

The Portsmouth City Council election count at the Guildhall. Picture: David George

Some candidates are already at Portsmouth Guildhall, including Conservative Cllr Frank Jonas, who is defending the Hilsea ward.

He admitted that it had been a ‘weird’ campaign this year.

‘It’s been very subdued this time around,’ he said.

‘Being lord mayor restricted my canvassing quite a bit, but I’ve managed to chat to plenty of people while being out and about.

‘Most of the conversation has been about what’s going on in Westminster, which is a shame because that has nothing to do with us.’

City council leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, is not up for re-election tonight, but has been campaigning with Lib Dem candidates across the city.

He said: 'I get older each year so naturally it's been hard work.

'It's been a good campaign, and great to be out speaking to the people of Portsmouth.'

With the polls now closed, Portsmouth has now begun the count, with the first ward being declared from midnight.