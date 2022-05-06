Local elections 2022: Full list of election results in Portsmouth and Fareham plus latest reaction

HERE is how the local elections panned out for the major parties in Portsmouth and Fareham.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson, David George and Toby Paine
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:13 am

Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.

In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.

The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

We have been bringing you all the latest updates throughout the night as the results came in Portsmouth and Fareham – you can see them in our blog below.

SEE ALSO: Fareham 'puts faith' in Conservatives as party holds council

The results for Gosport and Havant will be returned around lunchtime today.

It's been a difficult night for Conservatives in Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.

Our live blog is at the bottom of this article.

Make sure to check back throughout the night and on Friday for all the updates.

A polling station. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Live updates from local elections across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 03:15

  • Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
  • Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 03:15

What does the election results mean for Portsmouth City Council?

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:55

Lib Dems HOLD Milton

The final result of the night is in

Milton

David Chandler (Con) 630

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 1098

Steve Pitt (Lib Dem) 1651

Paula Savage (Lab) 1613

Majority: 38

Turnout: 39.22%

Lib Dem HOLD

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:50

Portsmouth Independents GAIN Hilsea

After the recount, the results are in for Hilsea

Hilsea

Frank Jonas (Con) 1075

Julian Lewis (Lab) 624

Emma Murphy (Green) 116

Russell Simpson (Ports Ind) 1097

Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 173

Majority: 22

Turnout: 30.60%

Ports Ind GAIN

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:47

What is left in Portsmouth?

Just Milton and Hilsea to go - both of which are being recounted - but in a twist the Lib Dems believe Steve Pitt will end up back on the council.

Lib Dem leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: 'We thought he had lost, but that is no longer the case.'

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:45

Labour make a gain in Southampton

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:42

Labour HOLD Fratton

Fratton

Tom Coles (Lab) 1240

David Fuller (Lib Dem) 1094

Paul Sweeney (Con) 484

Majority: 146

Turnout: 26.5%

Lab HOLD

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:40

Lib Dems HOLD Nelson

Nick Doyle (TUSC) 30

Jason Fazackarley (Lib Dem) 1109

Spencer Gardner (Con) 539

Aimee-Louise Gwyther (Lab) 584

Duncan Robinson (Green) 128

Majority: 525

Turnout: 23.31%

Lib Dem HOLD

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:35

Conservatives make net gains in Fareham Borough Council

This is how Fareham Borough Council looks now :

12 Con

3 Lib Dem

1 Independent

Tory net gain of 2 seats

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:32

Conservatives HOLD Copnor

Copnor

Gordon Candlish (Lib Dem) 203

Raymond Dent (Ports Ind) 922

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 280

Ben Swann (Con) 1062

Mary Vallely (Lab) 664

Majority: 140

Turnout: 32.22%

Con HOLD

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 02:30

Conservatives HOLD Hill Head

Gerry Drabble (Lib Dem) 881

Steve Dugan (Con) 1214

Lynee Murray (Lab) 418

Charlie Read (Monster Raving Loony Party) 124

Majority: 333

Turnout: 40%

Conservative hold

