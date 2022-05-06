Residents up and down the country went to the poll yesterday in council elections.
In Portsmouth, a total of 61 candidates are standing for 14 seats in the city council.
The polls closed at 10pm yesterday – having opened at 7am.
There will also be updates from across the country to help give a wider picture around the local elections.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 03:15
- Elections in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport taking place
- Portsmouth and Fareham to return results overnight
What does the election results mean for Portsmouth City Council?
Lib Dems HOLD Milton
The final result of the night is in
Milton
David Chandler (Con) 630
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 1098
Steve Pitt (Lib Dem) 1651
Paula Savage (Lab) 1613
Majority: 38
Turnout: 39.22%
Lib Dem HOLD
Portsmouth Independents GAIN Hilsea
After the recount, the results are in for Hilsea
Hilsea
Frank Jonas (Con) 1075
Julian Lewis (Lab) 624
Emma Murphy (Green) 116
Russell Simpson (Ports Ind) 1097
Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 173
Majority: 22
Turnout: 30.60%
Ports Ind GAIN
What is left in Portsmouth?
Just Milton and Hilsea to go - both of which are being recounted - but in a twist the Lib Dems believe Steve Pitt will end up back on the council.
Lib Dem leader, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: 'We thought he had lost, but that is no longer the case.'
Labour make a gain in Southampton
Labour HOLD Fratton
Fratton
Tom Coles (Lab) 1240
David Fuller (Lib Dem) 1094
Paul Sweeney (Con) 484
Majority: 146
Turnout: 26.5%
Lab HOLD
Lib Dems HOLD Nelson
Nick Doyle (TUSC) 30
Jason Fazackarley (Lib Dem) 1109
Spencer Gardner (Con) 539
Aimee-Louise Gwyther (Lab) 584
Duncan Robinson (Green) 128
Majority: 525
Turnout: 23.31%
Lib Dem HOLD
Conservatives make net gains in Fareham Borough Council
This is how Fareham Borough Council looks now :
12 Con
3 Lib Dem
1 Independent
Tory net gain of 2 seats
Conservatives HOLD Copnor
Copnor
Gordon Candlish (Lib Dem) 203
Raymond Dent (Ports Ind) 922
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 280
Ben Swann (Con) 1062
Mary Vallely (Lab) 664
Majority: 140
Turnout: 32.22%
Con HOLD
Conservatives HOLD Hill Head
Gerry Drabble (Lib Dem) 881
Steve Dugan (Con) 1214
Lynee Murray (Lab) 418
Charlie Read (Monster Raving Loony Party) 124
Majority: 333
Turnout: 40%
Conservative hold