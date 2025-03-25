Tractors were seen driving from Portsdown Hill to the Guildhall on Monday, March 25 in a protest against prime minister Keir Starmer and the Labour Government. A national protest from farmers took place on November 19 last year in London due to planned changes to inheritance tax from March 2026.

Previously, farming businesses did not have to pay inheritance tax, the tax charged on the value of someone’s estate when they pass away, on land and property used for farming. However, from next year farms worth more than £1 million will have to pay inheritance tax at a rate of 20 per cent.

The farmers are also unhappy about changes to farming subsidies, and have called on the Labour government to support farmers.

Farmers' protest Tractors in the Guildhall Square. Picture: Sarah Standing (240325-872)

Farmers' protest A group of local farmers have taken to the streets as they protest Labour and its plans to change inheritance tax on farms. Tractors were seen driving from Portsdown Hill to Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, March 24, 2025, in a protest against prime minister Keir Starmer and the Labour Government. Picture: Sarah Standing (240325-3774)

Farmers' protest Tractors travelled from Portsdown Hill to Guildhall Square to protest against the Labour government | Kevin Photo: Kevin