Local MP Alan Mak joins Royal British Legion volunteers on Hayling Island to raise funds for Poppy Appeal

Local MP Alan Mak has joined Royal British Legion volunteers on Hayling Island to raise funds for the 2025 Poppy Appeal.

He spent time selling poppies with Angela Hopkins' RBL Hayling Branch team at the Lidl store in Manor Road, which he does every year.

Earlier Mr Mak met up with Havant area Poppy Appeal Lead Andy Carter MBE and RBL Havant Branch President Chris Atkinson to launch the local appeal at Tesco in Havant and buy the first poppy.

He is a big supporter of our Armed Forces and during the summer led a special delegation of veterans from the Havant Constituency on a visit to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Alan Mak MP joins Angela Hopkins (left) and her RBL Hayling Branch team at the Lidl store in Manor Road to sell poppies

The party travelled to Normandy to lay wreaths and pay their respects at several sites related to the Second World War, including the Bayeux War Cemetery and the grave of Captain Charles Pring, a soldier from the Havant area who died shortly after D-Day in 1944, aged 36.

Veterans on the trip included Havant RBL Branch President Chris Atkinson, Treasurer Barrie Mann, standard bearer Nick Checketts and chaplain Rev David Williams.

As Vice President of the Havant RBL Branch and a longstanding Legion volunteer, Mr Mak launches the local appeal every year.

The Poppy Appeal, which runs for two weeks prior to Remembrance Day each year, collects money for the RBL that is then given to projects and charities that help veterans and active service personnel.

Mr Mak said: "I've always been a big supporter of our Armed Forces and was very proud to once again launch the annual Poppy Appeal with local volunteers and supporters and then help to sell poppies on Hayling and in Havant.

"The Poppy Appeal raises vital funds to support our veterans and their families, and I encourage people to give generously once again.

"Our area has strong military connections and it's important we do all we can to support local veterans."