Major step forward for new secondary school at North Whiteley near Fareham as funding approved
Hampshire County Council (March 7) has given consent to spend £46.7 million to construct the new secondary school in North Whiteley.
The secondary school forms part of North Whiteley’s wider development and will support around 3,500 new homes.
Plans for the new school include a three-storey main building with classrooms, a drama studio, assembly and dining halls, and a separate two-storey sports block featuring a four-court sports hall and multi-use activity studio.
The main building will include 15 placements for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Hampshire County Council has appointed Kier Construction Ltd to develop the design and the build proposals.
On his decision day, councillor Steve Forster, cabinet member for education, said: “I’m looking forward to it. It is a challenging site with a 10-metre-high variation, but that’s been very well accommodated.
“I think it will be incredibly desirable. Many people from the surrounding areas will want to go to it.”
Cllr Malcolm Wallace said that the school will be a good addition for the whole of Whiteley: “It’s a very big population down there, and they are very excited to have this new secondary school.”
The proposal to relocate The Henry Cort Community College to the new site when opened in 2027, will determine who will run and occupy the school.
Two public consultations were conducted. The first one showed that 72 per cent of residents voted in favour of keeping Henry Cort. The second consultation ended in February, with a decision to be made on June 17, 2025.
It was previously reported that Fareham Borough Council approved a motion to try to keep Henry Cort Community School in Hillson Drive.
The planning application for the secondary school was submitted in November 2024 and is expected to be decided in April.
