Man 'made homeless' by council just before he goes to rehab and is rehoused - claim

By Noni Needs
Published 18th Jul 2024, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man claims he has been made homeless by Havant Borough Council a month before he is set to go to rehab and be rehoused.

The council has claimed the man had broken social housing disciplinary rules. But James Walsh, a friend of 43-year-old Mark Foster, argued there were no outstanding issues and said Mr Foster was long-term homeless before he was housed by Havant Borough Council with provider Two Saints Housing.

Mr Walsh, 53, said he was told by Mr Foster that he lived at Two Saints until he was handed a letter on July 3 saying he was no longer considered vulnerable enough to be housed, which effectively made him homeless again. He said Mr Foster is due to be moved to detox and rehab units in a month, after which he would be permanently housed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Walsh, of Tennyson Crescent in Waterlooville, said there was “no understandable reason” for the move.

Picture for illustrative purposesPicture for illustrative purposes
Picture for illustrative purposes

“[He] had no outstanding disciplinary issues with Two Saints,” he said. “He is perplexed at the situation and now is back on the streets for a month until his detox placement.”

Cabinet lead for housing Councillor Amy Redsull told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Havant Borough Council, working in partnership with Two Saints, provides homes with specialist support to assist the occupants until they are ready to move on. A tenancy agreement is signed and is expected to be adhered to.

“Owing to the nature of the placement, once several warnings, concerning disciplinary issues contravening the agreement, have been issued we have no other option than to cease that tenancy. We are continuing to work with Mr Foster and the offer of financial aid to access private rented accommodation is available to him.”

Related topics:James WalshHavant Borough CouncilWaterloovilleLocal Democracy Reporting Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice