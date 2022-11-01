Matt Hancock has reportedly applied to join ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

According to The Sun, the former health secretary will be going from representing constituents at Westminster to eating bugs and getting up to all sorts of antics in the jungle.

SEE ALSO: Downpour from sprinkler system floods Havant tower block

According to The Sun, Matt Hancock has joined the list of contestants to be on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

He was a surprise selection alongside the other contestants and allies said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.

But Chief Whip Simon Hart said the situation was so serious he should have the right to sit as a Conservative suspended.

‘Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,’ Mr Hart said.

Having the whip removed means an MP or peer is expelled from their party as they have not followed instructions from their party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They do not lose their seat and sit as an independent in the chamber until it is restored.

The West Suffolk MP was forced to quit his last cabinet position after breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by having an affair in his ministerial office.

Tory colleague Nadine Dorris had the whip removed when she went to the Australian outback in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.