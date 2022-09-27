Milton Neighbourhood Plan in Portsmouth takes step forward to becoming policy
ADOPTION of the neighbourhood plan for Milton has passed its penultimate hurdle before being brought into formal use as a policy document.
The planning blueprint was overwhelmingly supported in a referendum last month with almost 90 per cent of voters agreeing it should be brought into use for the consideration of planning applications in the area.
And on Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet gave its backing to document, paving the way for the full council to have it 'made' when it meets next month.
'The referendum clearly showed that the vast majority of people in Milton were in favour of this,' councillor Kimberly Barrett, who represents the ward, said. 'It was heartwarming to see the number of people come out and vote for it.'
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth man Karl Hicks jailed for 'abhorrent' child rape thanks to 'remarkably brave' victim speaking out after a decade of fear
-
2
Waterlooville pub The Centurion to undergo major £382,000 refurbishment
-
3
Supernatural actor Ryan Grantham shoots mum in head and given life sentence for disgraceful murder, known for appearing in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ and Riverdale
Fellow cabinet member Steve Pitt echoed her comments but also took the opportunity to criticise the government for not allowing the council to promote or advertise the plan in the run-up to the vote. 'It's ridiculous,' he said.
The full council will consider it when it meets on October 11.
Rod Bailey, the chairman of the Milton Neighbourhood Planning Forum which has put together the document over the last seven years, said he was pleased the cabinet had approved it and said it would give people living in the area more of a say in development schemes.
Of the people who voted in the summer’s referendum, 1,379 approved of the plan while 174 opposed its adoption. Turnout was 21 per cent.
The plan includes the designation of two sites as Brent geese feeding areas and green spaces – the Furze Lane sports fields and Matron’s Walk in St James’ Hospital.