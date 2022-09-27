Milton Neighbourhood Plan in Portsmouth takes step forward to becoming policy

The planning blueprint was overwhelmingly supported in a referendum last month with almost 90 per cent of voters agreeing it should be brought into use for the consideration of planning applications in the area.

And on Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet gave its backing to document, paving the way for the full council to have it 'made' when it meets next month.

'The referendum clearly showed that the vast majority of people in Milton were in favour of this,' councillor Kimberly Barrett, who represents the ward, said. 'It was heartwarming to see the number of people come out and vote for it.'

Rod Bailey Picture: Habibur Rahman

Fellow cabinet member Steve Pitt echoed her comments but also took the opportunity to criticise the government for not allowing the council to promote or advertise the plan in the run-up to the vote. 'It's ridiculous,' he said.

The full council will consider it when it meets on October 11.

Rod Bailey, the chairman of the Milton Neighbourhood Planning Forum which has put together the document over the last seven years, said he was pleased the cabinet had approved it and said it would give people living in the area more of a say in development schemes.

Of the people who voted in the summer’s referendum, 1,379 approved of the plan while 174 opposed its adoption. Turnout was 21 per cent.