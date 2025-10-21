Milton Park defended after claims of “continued neglect”

Milton Park

Following claims of “continued neglect” at Milton Park, Portsmouth City Council has defended its maintenance efforts and the park’s Green Flag award.

A Portsmouth resident has lodged a formal complaint with Portsmouth City Council over what they describe as the “continued neglect” of Milton Park, claiming the area has fallen far short of the council’s own Green Flag standards.

The resident said they had made 23 separate reports about issues including graffiti, fly-tipping and litter, but claimed the situation was “worsening”.

They described the park’s bins as “worn, tired and poorly maintained”, with unreadable signage, and said overgrown hedges and abandoned trolleys had left parts of the park feeling “neglected, unsafe and poorly managed”.

They added that litter, including “glass alcohol bottles”, was regularly found near benches and the children’s play area.

The complainant said the park “fails to meet any” of the standards required for a Green Flag Award, a national benchmark recognising well-managed parks and green spaces, which must be well maintained, safe and secure, and visibly free from litter, graffiti and vandalism.

They argued that the condition of Milton Park “undermines the credibility of the award” and raises “serious questions” about whether the site is being properly inspected or managed in line with Green Flag criteria.

In its official response, the council stated that bins are inspected annually and cannot be replaced until they reach the end of their usable life.

It added that fly-tipping, abandoned trolleys and litter are removed during “daily cleansing operations”.

The council also highlighted that Green Flag judging was conducted as a “mystery shop” this year, meaning the judge visited anonymously on 1 August, and confirmed the park met the required standard.

A council spokesperson said: “We work to maintain all our parks and open spaces to the best possible standard with the limited resources we have, ensuring they are safe, clean and welcoming for everyone.

“Our parks team inspects every park daily, including Milton Park, clearing litter and addressing issues that arise, prioritising safety, cleanliness and accessibility. Milton Park retained its Green Flag status in July this year and is one of four council-owned places in Portsmouth to hold this nationally recognised, independent mark of quality.

“Milton Park has high visitor numbers and issues like fly-tipping, graffiti and other anti-social behaviour are an increasing and costly challenge for us here and in other parts of the city.

“We always welcome residents reporting concerns and the free My Portsmouth app is an easy way to do this and helps us keep the city clean and safe. All reports are taken seriously and addressed immediately or as part of business-as-usual activity throughout the year, subject to schedules of various programmes of work.”