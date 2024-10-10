Seafield Park, Hill Head, Mini Forest Design

A new mini-forest for Fareham to mark the start of the King’s reign is set to be created, with planting due to start in December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fund set up to plant trees and celebrate the coronation of the King last year will see a new mini-forest planted at Seafield Park in Hill Head and should bring benefits for the environment and community.

The executive meeting at Fareham Borough Council on October 7 approved plans to plant a mini-forest of 1,600 native tree and shrub species with two wildflower meadow areas. The 800 square metre site will create a mixed habitat mini-forest. Councillor Fred Birkett (Con, Fareham Park) said: “This is an amazing project for the community. Very indicative of our King who is very much into the countryside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mini forests help to cool the air around them, provide educational opportunities and help to engage local communities in the positive benefits of tree planting, enhanced biodiversity and climate change mitigation, a council report said.

During the meeting, Councillor Paul Whittle suggested the mini-forest be named Arthur’s Wood after former Hill Head ward councillor Arthur Mandry who died earlier this year. Alderman Arthur Mandry was ward councillor between 1995 to 2018 and Fareham borough mayor twice.

After the meeting, his widow Councillor Kay Mandry said of the suggestion: ”I would absolutely love it. He would be so pleased and honoured.”

Executive member for leisure and community Councillor Connie Hockley said: “As far as [the name] Arthur’s Wood is concerned, I thought the world of Arthur. I worked a lot with him, I would love it to be that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coronation Living Heritage Fund was set up to commemorate the coronation Of King Charles III In May 2023. The fund supports tree-planting initiatives across England.

A grant of £10,000 will be given to Fareham Borough Council by Hampshire Forest Partnership who help find suitable sites and administer the project.

Mini-forests require less maintenance than other tree planting, as they form a micro wood – and so the aim is that after the first 3 years, the trees are left to develop naturally.

The council agreed to be responsible for its future upkeep, inspection and works to the mini forest following its planting.

Planting is due to start in December and finish by March 2025.