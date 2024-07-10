Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has addressed objections raised by Aquind regarding the handling of national security concerns over the interconnector project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aquind scheme, which proposes laying interconnector cables between Normandy and Portsmouth, has faced complications after the MoD expressed “serious national security concerns” in March. The former secretary of state for energy and net zero outlined a sensitive process for addressing these concerns.

The proposed process, which the MoD is generally “content” with, allows the ministry to express its concerns confidentially if needed. If major planning issues arise from these confidential comments, the attorney general can appoint a representative to attend the meeting on Aquind’s behalf. Both parties can provide further comments before the secretary of state makes a decision, though this process can be modified for fairness or national security reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 24, international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills wrote an eight-page letter to the MoD on Aquind’s behalf, criticising the process while outlining measures to ensure “procedural fairness and natural justice.” It argued that the use of an appointed representative in a closed meeting would be fair and lawful only in “exceptional circumstances.”

A 'Let's Stop Aquind' walking protest against Aquind in July 2021 Picture: Sam Stephenson

The letter also stated that confidential comments made by the MoD about “individuals involved in or related to Aquind” would not compromise national interest if disclosed.

It asserted that such concerns would not be material planning considerations relevant to the secretary of state’s decision on Aquind’s development consent order application.

Regarding costs, Aquind reserved its position that the secretary of state should direct a “fair allocation” of costs since the need for a representative arose “at a very late stage” of the redetermination process. It also proposed a timescale for the decision process, citing the “already significant delay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, the MoD stated that Aquind’s suggested requirements for handling confidential representations would likely be contrary to “defence or national security interests”. The MoD also indicated it “does not understand” Aquind’s comment on costs, adding: “It seems to us that the ordinary principles apply; Aquind bears its own costs.” In closing, the MoD considered Aquind’s desire to “impose unrealistic timetables” as inappropriate.