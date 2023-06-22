Money for Gosport's sea defences in Forton is 'likely' but 'not a done deal'

Councillors are more optimistic that residents in Forton, Gosport will see new and improved flood defences. The council recently decided to start searching for contractors who will submit bids for determination in Autumn this year.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council said: ‘This is a really good scheme that we’ve been working on for some while but because the cost kept escalating the was a danger it wouldn’t go ahead just as it is with Alverstoke.

‘It looks like, well it’s not finally confirmed, but we will get the extra money we need from the Environment Agency.

Previous flooding at Seafield as Gosport flood defence schemes make progress

‘That’s the indication we’re getting, it’s not a done deal yet but the indication from our offices and those from Coastal Partners is that they’re likely too.

‘They said the Forton scheme can go ahead but Alverstoke is a different issue.

‘It’s a £2m scheme in total and it will save 211 homes from future flooding and 16 commercial buildings.

‘The long-term areas of Gosport obviously being so flat and low lying with water on three slides are at increased risks of flooding so this is a really important scheme.

‘The delivery program is certainly achievable, the works are set to begin in April 2024.’

The proposed scheme would protect 211 homes over the next 50 years from a one-in-100-year event – otherwise known as a 1 per cent annual exceedance probability.

So far the total project funding has reached £1,969,352 through various government departments and local levies.

The cash needed to fund the scheme, including a 30 per cent risk pot, amounts to £2,067,777 – leaving a funding gap of £98,425.