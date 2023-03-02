The management of these projects is the responsibility of Coastal Partners, a collaboration of five local authorities tackling coastal erosion and flood risks along the Solent coast.

An artist's impression of what new sea defences at Alverstoke in Gosport could look like. Picture: Gosport Borough Council

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council said: ‘If this work is to be done we have to look to the county council as the highways authority and the government, neither of which are flush with cash at the moment.

‘The government has a national responsibility, they have to step up to the line and help fund the cost because a small council like us can’t afford these costs on our own.

‘We’re on a peninsula, we’ve got water on three sides and the risk of coastal erosion is immense. Although the report says grants may not be available because there is no imminent risk, well actually plenty of homes in time will be at risk.

‘This is a major problem for Gosport and nationally and in the whole of Hampshire – works are going to have to be done sooner or later as the costs will soar even further.

‘I dread to think what the long-term effects are going to be, work needs doing now and the government has to provide the money – doing nothing really can’t be an option, very grim news for Gosport.’

Over £111,000 has been spent on the Stokes Bay seawall replacement which addresses damage done to the existing defence during Storm Eunice.

The Alverstoke and Forton flood defence schemes would reduce flood risk to 341 properties over the next 50 years from a one-in-100-year event.

Since 2019, the total project cost of the Alverstoke and Forton flood defence schemes amount to £907,629 and £610,531 respectively. To date, no substantial construction has taken place.

Both projects have remaining cash left over but remain ‘insufficient’ to meet the expected construction costs.