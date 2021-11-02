More bike hangars will be coming to Southsea streets

Almost 200 requests have been made for storage facilities in the city since the council launched its pilot in March.

And now eight more will be installed after the project won the backing of councillors on Tuesday.

'This city is predominantly terraced houses, even if you've got a forecourt, very often there's no way of locking your bike and people take it over the wall quite easily,' cabinet member for transport Lynne Stagg said. 'These bike hangars are a brilliant way of encouraging more people to use bikes but also for those who've already got them to store them safely.'

She said the response to the scheme had been 'positive' although there had been 'one or two' complaints about the loss of individual parking spaces to make way for the hangars.

But Cllr Stagg said it was worthwhile with each car parking space replaced by storage for six bikes, reducing the number of vehicles on the city's roads.