That is the shocking figure from a Freedom of Information request via the Liberal Democrats, which revealed that some 204,390 streetlights were reported broken, according to figures provided by 58 councils across the country.

Hampshire County Council was the worst affected with 29,975 faulty lights, followed by Surrey County Council with 13,789 and Staffordshire County Council with 13,763.

The Liberal Democrats criticised the government for requiring police forces and local councils to bid for funding under the current Safer Streets Fund, a government programme launched in January 2020.

By January 2023, local authorities had spent £120 million on initiatives including street lighting, according to the government.

