News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 hour ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
2 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
5 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
6 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

More streetlights reported broken in Hampshire than anywhere else in the country, FOI reveals

Almost 30,000 streetlights in Hampshire were reported to the council as broken last year.

By David George
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 15:21 BST

That is the shocking figure from a Freedom of Information request via the Liberal Democrats, which revealed that some 204,390 streetlights were reported broken, according to figures provided by 58 councils across the country.

SEE ALSO: World champion tower runner sets new record in race to the top of Spinnaker Tower for RNLI fundraiser

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire County Council was the worst affected with 29,975 faulty lights, followed by Surrey County Council with 13,789 and Staffordshire County Council with 13,763.

Almost 200,000 streetlights are broken across the country. Picture: Alvaro Hernandez Sanchez / Getty ImagesAlmost 200,000 streetlights are broken across the country. Picture: Alvaro Hernandez Sanchez / Getty Images
Almost 200,000 streetlights are broken across the country. Picture: Alvaro Hernandez Sanchez / Getty Images
Most Popular

The Liberal Democrats criticised the government for requiring police forces and local councils to bid for funding under the current Safer Streets Fund, a government programme launched in January 2020.

By January 2023, local authorities had spent £120 million on initiatives including street lighting, according to the government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In August 2022, the Local Government Association claimed increasing costs for electricity had led to councils dealing with a 37.5 per cent increase in the cost of running and repairing streetlights in the first half of that year.