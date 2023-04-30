Soh Wai Ching travelled from Malaysia to Portsmouth for the first time to compete in the Power Up The Tower race on Friday, April 28 which saw entrants run up 560 stairs to reach the top of Portsmouth’s most iconic landmark.

Ching – one of almost 70 runners taking part - reached the top in two minutes and 18 seconds, beating the previous site record of two minutes and 25. Speaking ahead of the race, the champion said he was excited to run up the ‘beautiful’ building having won a similar challenge in Benidorm five days earlier.

Pictured: RNLI members with the running champions at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The challenge kicked off the Sweat Fitness festival – a weekend of sporting activities at Gunwharf Quays – and organiser Luke Newton said he hopes to make the race an annual occurance.

Luke, who ran up the Spinnaker with 12 RNLI crew members who were wearing their full kit, said: ‘People were really excited to be at the Spinnaker Tower – or back up the Spinnaker Tower for those who had been before – and it was really well recieved. It’s a very unique challenge. It’s very good fun whether you’re a seasoned tower runner or just someone looking for a challenge.’

Ticket sales from the event have raised more than £350 for the RNLI but Sweat Fitness aims to raise £1000 for the charity through various events this year.

Pictured: Tower runner champion, Wai Ching and Jennifer Yee Chin at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cold Water Immersion, Floating Mindfulness, Yoga, Zumba and more are available to try across the weekend at the Sweat Fitness Festival, which finishes on Sunday, April 30.

