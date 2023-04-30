News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 hour ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
2 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
6 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
6 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

World champion tower runner sets new record in race to the top of Spinnaker Tower for RNLI fundraiser

The world’s best ‘tower runner’ has set a new record for the quickest time anyone has ascended the Spinnaker Tower’s stairwell.

By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Apr 2023, 14:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST

Soh Wai Ching travelled from Malaysia to Portsmouth for the first time to compete in the Power Up The Tower race on Friday, April 28 which saw entrants run up 560 stairs to reach the top of Portsmouth’s most iconic landmark.

NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: New yoga studio to launch at Gunwharf Quays with fitness festival - including a race up the Spinnaker Tower

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ching – one of almost 70 runners taking part - reached the top in two minutes and 18 seconds, beating the previous site record of two minutes and 25. Speaking ahead of the race, the champion said he was excited to run up the ‘beautiful’ building having won a similar challenge in Benidorm five days earlier.

Pictured: RNLI members with the running champions at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: RNLI members with the running champions at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: RNLI members with the running champions at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular

The challenge kicked off the Sweat Fitness festival – a weekend of sporting activities at Gunwharf Quays – and organiser Luke Newton said he hopes to make the race an annual occurance.

Luke, who ran up the Spinnaker with 12 RNLI crew members who were wearing their full kit, said: ‘People were really excited to be at the Spinnaker Tower – or back up the Spinnaker Tower for those who had been before – and it was really well recieved. It’s a very unique challenge. It’s very good fun whether you’re a seasoned tower runner or just someone looking for a challenge.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Havant supermarket worker retires after 45 years working for Tesco

Ticket sales from the event have raised more than £350 for the RNLI but Sweat Fitness aims to raise £1000 for the charity through various events this year.

Pictured: Tower runner champion, Wai Ching and Jennifer Yee Chin at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Tower runner champion, Wai Ching and Jennifer Yee Chin at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Tower runner champion, Wai Ching and Jennifer Yee Chin at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Cold Water Immersion, Floating Mindfulness, Yoga, Zumba and more are available to try across the weekend at the Sweat Fitness Festival, which finishes on Sunday, April 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pictured: RNLI members at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: RNLI members at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: RNLI members at Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth on 28th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
Related topics:RNLIPortsmouthGunwharf Quays