More than 60,000 Portsmouth renters now have better rights: Labour’s Historic Renters’ Rights Act becomes law

Tens of thousands of renters across Portsmouth will benefit from new protections under Labour’s landmark Renters’ Rights Act, which today received Royal Assent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new law represents the biggest leap forward in renters’ rights for a generation, delivering on Labour’s Plan for Change to make housing fairer, safer, and more secure for England’s 11 million private renters.

At its heart is the abolition of Section 21 “no-fault” evictions, ending the practice that has seen thousands of families threatened with homelessness through no fault of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reforms will also introduce a Private Rented Sector Ombudsman to resolve tenant complaints quickly, apply the Decent Homes Standard to private rented properties, and make discrimination against tenants with children or in receipt of benefits illegal.

Amanda Martin MP

Amanda Martin MP said: “This is a huge victory for renters here in Portsmouth and across the country.

"For far too long, too many families have lived in fear of losing their homes overnight through unfair evictions or have been forced to put up with unsafe, poor-quality housing.

"Thanks to Labour’s Renters’ Rights Act, over 60,000 renters in Portsmouth now have greater security, stronger rights, and a fairer deal. This law will help ensure that everyone no matter their background can have a safe, secure, and decent place to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Labour promised to make housing safe and fair for everyone and we’re delivering.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the law as a “seismic shift” in housing security:“Every family deserves the dignity of a safe and secure home. A secure home isn’t just bricks and mortar it’s the foundation for opportunity, safety, and a better life.”

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Steve Reed added:“For decades, the scales have been tipped against tenants. Now we’re levelling the playing field between renters and landlords. This is an historic moment for renters across the country, and we’re proud to deliver it.”

Key measures in the Renters’ Rights Act include:

Abolishing Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions to give tenants real security

Applying the Decent Homes Standard to private rented housing

Establishing a new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman for fair, fast redress

Banning discrimination against tenants with children or on benefits

Ending rental bidding wars by prohibiting offers above advertised rent

Extending Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector to ensure urgent repairs

Strengthening enforcement powers and penalties for rogue landlords

The Renters’ Rights Act delivers on Labour’s pledge to rebalance the relationship between landlords and tenants, ending years of insecurity and neglect under the Conservatives.