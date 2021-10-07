Portsmouth City Council commissioned an inspection of the pavement on Monday, and determined that parts of the surface needed to be fixed.

The works started on Tuesday at 10am to finalise the repairs.

A statement from the council said these works were in response to the poor weather that hit Portsmouth over the weekend and the procedures on Tuesday were noiseless.

Resurfacing work at The Hard Interchange, Portsmouth, on Tuesday, October, 5.

It said: ‘A regular inspection of The Hard pavement surface was carried out on Monday, October 4, and the need to take urgent action was identified following the weekend's poor weather.

‘The works were carried out on Tuesday morning around 10am and involved a quick and noiseless operation to place material in the pavement depression.’

The site near Gunwharf Quays has undergone several resurfacing works since it’s inception in May 2017.

Last year, a freedom of information request submitted by The News revealed the council had spent £163,773.54 on 11 repair jobs on its surface that year.

Issues were reported as certain parts of the multimillion pound terminal’s tarmac were ‘sinking,’ which the council had reassured residents would not happen.

As previously reported, the council launched a major repair project to rip out and replace all of the faulty surface.

The authority is in discussions with contractor Osborne and designer RoC Consulting.

