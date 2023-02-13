Mortgage lenders and landlords made more than 100 claims to evict Portsmouth people from homes in final months of 2022

Housing charity Shelter said renters cannot wait any longer for government action – particularly on Section 21 no-fault evictions, which allow landlords to remove tenants without a reason – as more and more people are being forced from their homes.

Newly released Ministry of Justice data shows 109 claims to repossess property in Portsmouth were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords from October to December last year.

Of the claims, 10 were for homes owned by mortgage-holders while the rest were to evict tenants. It means there were 32 more claims in the latest quarter than over the same period in 2021, when 77 were submitted.

Despite this rise, there were still fewer bids to remove people from their homes than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic – 121 claims were lodged between October and December that year.

There were 22 claims in Gosport lodged in the same period, three more than over the same period in 2021.

However, there were 10 claims in Fareham, six fewer than over the same period in 2021.

Across England and Wales, nearly 23,600 possession claims were made in a bid to evict people in the final months of 2022 – up significantly from 17,000 the same time the year before.

However, it was still down from the final quarter of 2019, when 31,700 claims were made.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said every eviction notice brings ‘fear and uncertainty’ and that a lack of social homes has resulted in heightened demand for ‘overpriced and unstable’ private rentals.

Ms Neate added: ‘Every day we hear from desperate families who have been served with no-fault eviction notices for daring to complain about poor conditions, or because their landlord wants to cash in on rising rents.

‘The government has long promised it would scrap Section 21. Renters can’t wait any longer, the Renters’ Reform Bill is ready to go – it’s time the government stopped stalling and changed the law.’

In the final quarter of 2022, more than 1,900 households were evicted by bailiffs via Section 21 proceedings – more than double the 790 from the same period in 2021.

The figures show in the latest period, tenants were evicted from their homes in Portsmouth on 31 occasions. Of them, 16 evictions in the area were carried out by court ordered bailiffs as a result of Section 21 proceedings.