Labour councillors 'disappointed' after motion to formally lobby Hampshire MPs is defeated

At Hampshire County Council's budget meeting last month Labour politicians put forward a motion to formally lobby MPs for fairer funding.

It comes as the council voted through budget cuts of £80m, with an estimated deficit of £237m by 2025/26.

This was voted down by the leading Conservative Party, which insisted it does plenty of lobbying already.

Leader of the Labour opposition group, Cllr Alex Crawford said: 'I am really disappointed by this. It sends a negative message to Hampshire residents.

'The council is willing to make cuts to essential services and increase the council tax burden without taking the government to task over continued cuts to funding.'

Labour representative for Basingstoke Central, Cllr Kim Taylor, added: 'The council is having to make changes and reductions in services in order to achieve cuts of £80m by 2023, and are facing a massive shortfall for future years.

'I am bitterly disappointed that the majority of councillors could not put residents needs before toeing the party line.'

The motion, supported by the Liberal Democrats, asked for an official submission to be sent to both central government and Hampshire MPs, setting out what funding the county council would need over the next four years.

But Conservative councillors voted down the motion, saying that lobbying is already a big part of their interaction with local MPs.

At the meeting, Conservative executive member for commercial strategy, estates and property, Cllr Steve Forster, said: 'This amendment adds nothing - it's not new and disrespects the current actions that the council is undertaking.

'We are doing more and it's naive. The work that the county is doing is getting results and that's evidenced by council actually steering a steady course.'

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Keith Mans, added: 'I understand that it's a reasonable amendment, but it's unecessary.

'We've had a number of meetings and I think we are getting some traction.'

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said she frequently hears from Hampshire councillors.

'I am regularly contacted by Hampshire County Council regarding specific issues, such as funding from the government,' she said.

'This contact takes place through letters and meetings by both councillors and officers and is a very efficient and effective way of raising their concerns.'

