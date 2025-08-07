Mountbatten leisure centre gets energy boost with new solar panels

New solar panels on Mountbatten Centre

Mountbatten Leisure Centre’s carbon footprint is set to drop thanks to new solar panels funded by Sport England.

Portsmouth City Council’s energy services teams secured cash from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund to decrease running costs and improve energy efficiency at the leisure centre in Hilsea.

The rooftop now has 570 solar panels, which will cover a quarter of the facilitys’ electricity use.

Councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure and sport, said: “Winning this funding is fantastic. We are committed to investing in sport and leisure facilities across the city and have pledged to prioritise energy efficiency.

“By securing this funding, we are continuing to deliver our vision of sustainable and vibrant public spaces for all residents to enjoy. With each project we undertake, we are not only improving quality of life for our residents but also actively working towards the important goal of achieving Net Zero emissions by the year 2030.”

On behalf of BH Live, Rob Cunningham, director of leisure and business development, shared: “As a registered charity and social enterprise, improving sustainability in public leisure centres remains a key priority.

“Last year, we were awarded Green Mark Level 2 accreditation thanks to our implementation of sustainable practices to reduce our carbon footprint. We also have many other sustainable measures in the centre, including LED lighting and the installation of a cover on our learner pool to retain heat.

“This will make a big difference to Mountbatten’s energy efficiency, allowing us to invest in even more projects for public benefit.”

The council are also funding an upgrade to the ventilation system, a UV filtration system replacement. Together, these schemes offset 300 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Businesses with high electricity consumption, a significant building footprint, and interested in using renewable energy can contact the council’s energy services team at [email protected].