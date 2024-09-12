MP raises concerns over impact of new housing on the city's infrastructure

Concerns from Portsmouth residents over the impact of major housing developments have been put to the Prime Minister by one of the city’s MPs.

Amanda Martin, who became the Portsmouth North MP in July’s general election, raised the subject at this week’s session of prime minister’s questions. Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner announced proposals for planning policy reform earlier this summer. This included a return to mandatory house building targets and the introduction of a new formula to calculate the number of new homes each local authority area needed to deliver.

Under the Labour government’s proposals, Portsmouth’s target would rise to 1,098 homes every year. The previous target for the city was 897 homes per year before the approach was scrapped by the Conservatives in 2022. Another proposal would see low-quality land in the green belt reclassified to make it easier to build on areas that were previously protected.

As part of the the government’s ‘golden rules,’ 50 per cent of developments on released green belt land would have to be affordable homes.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin speaking during Prime Minister's questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: parliamentlive.tv

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, September 11, Labour MP Ms Martin said: “Housing in Portsmouth is in dire straights but local residents in Portsmouth North have valid concerns around population density, infrastructure and the environment, so I am glad this government is working on delivering affordable housing in the city.

“Can the Prime Minister ensure that the infrastructure is properly considered and communities are involved in the planning process for any new development?”

In response, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I agree with her on the desperate need for affordable housing and that’s why we are going to deliver the biggest social affordable housing uplift in a generation.

“We will get Britain building again, 1.5million houses, because the dream of home ownership was snuffed out under the last government.”

Last month, a senior Portsmouth councillor said the proposed housing target that was outlined in the draft national planning policy framework was “totally unrealistic”.

Cllr Hugh Mason, Liberal Democrat cabinet member for planning policy, said his view was based on the nature of city and land availability. He said: “I am not panicking. I recognise it is important for the country to raise targets for building homes, it’s just a question of where this is feasible.”