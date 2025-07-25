MP's plea for Lionesses screening denied by Portsmouth council

England will face Spain in the Euro 2025 final | Getty Images

Portsmouth MPs’ plea for a public screening of the Lionesses’ Euro final this Sunday was denied by the city council, citing short notice and high costs.

Amanda Martin MP and Stephen Morgan MP wrote to Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt earlier this week asking for a “family friendly” event so locals could come together and celebrate the achievement.

“We urge you to explore the possibility of facilitating a public screening of the final so that residents can experience this historic occasion together,” they wrote.

They suggested venues like Southsea Common or King George V Playing Fields and said it would be a chance to “inspire the next generation of players, particularly young girls to get involved in football.”

After a dramatic last-minute win over Italy, the Lionesses will face Spain in the final on 27 July – a repeat of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, where England were narrowly beaten 1-0.

In response, Cllr Pitt said he “fully appreciated” the importance of the moment, noting that football is at the “heart of our city.” However, he said the council could not safely organise such a large event at such short notice.

He said the event would require infrastructure, over 100 security staff, medical and welfare facilities, and full planning documents submitted to the safety advisory group by July 25. While not “specifically a consideration here,” the estimated cost would be “around £140,000,” he added.

He added that resources were already committed to other events, like this weekend’s International Kite Festival, and that hiring extra equipment would be highly unlikely due to national demand.

Cllr Pitt also noted that local pubs and bars were preparing their own screenings, “As a former publican myself, I wouldn’t have wanted to be competing with the local council for trade on an occasion such as this,” he added.

The council also confirmed the game will not be shown on the big screen in Guildhall Square.

Amanda Martin MP responded: “Sadly the Leader of the Council has completely missed the point” adding that the government has extended opening hours for pubs on Sunday.

“The proposal for a public screening is about bringing our city together open community setting so that families and young people can enjoy the game.

“It is a pity a lack of foresight and leadership isn’t making that possible yet again.”