Portsmouth’s MPs have welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to name the date of the next general election - saying they are looking forward to the campaign ahead of them.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has said the election is just what the city needs while Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said her constituents will continue to inspire her.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in front of a rain-soaked 10 Downing Street that the county will go to the polls on July 4 - earlier than come commentators had predicted.

Labour MP Mr Morgan said in a statement: “This is the moment the country and Portsmouth needs - and has been waiting for. After 14 years of Conservative chaos, nothing seems to work anymore. We have sewage in our seas, an NHS in crisis, crime virtually unpunished and prices going through the roof.

“On Thursday 4 July, voters in our city and across the country will have a simple choice. A vote for more of the same with the Tories. Or, a vote to stop to the chaos, to turn the page on Portsmouth's future and to rebuild Britain. Together we can change our country for the better. It’s time for a change with Labour.”

