Ukraine war: Businesswoman involved in welcoming Chernobyl children to Portsmouth says her heart goes out to all there
A BUSINESSWOMAN who has helped organise events for Ukrainian children visiting Portsmouth says her heart goes out to the country after the Russian invasion.
Norie Miles is the events co-ordinator of city firm Local Haunts. The company has been involved for several years with Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline, a charity which organises a trips to the UK for groups of children living near Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear reactor explosion in 1986. Local Haunts organises days trips around Portsmouth for the youngsters.
The effect of the nuclear fallout means that many children in that region of Ukraine suffer health problems – and many grow up in poverty.
Norie, who has been involved with the groups for a decade said: ‘The children who come over are lovely children.
‘The Ukrainian people have suffered enough over there. When the children come over they have nothing. We spoil them while they are here – they have new clothes and toys and dental treatment. The children don’t even have simple things like can openers – they have scars on their hands from opening tins with a knife. The poverty is so bad in places out there, with so many families sharing a kitchen, children playing on slag heaps – they don’t have the luxury lives of our children.
‘Putin just seems power crazy – and the power that Russia has is scary. I feel so sorry for the people there.’