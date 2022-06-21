NL Care Limited and Palace Capital Limited have applied to Fareham Borough Council to build the new home off the high street on Wallington Hill.

The site is currently home to Admiral House and Nicolson Gate, and both could be demolished to make way for the home and new car park.

Planning documents state the care home will provide specialist dementia care, and respite care in a ‘modern, dynamic care environment’.

A care home that could be built on Wallington Hill in Fareham

‘It is intended that the proposal will provide a much-needed care facility within the local area for those with nursing and dementia care needs,’ it says.

‘At the same time, the care home will also provide full-time employment opportunities for local people.

‘The facilities offered will include en-suite bedrooms with a range of excellent communal and amenity spaces incorporating a café, hairdressers, lounges, dining areas and quiet rooms.

‘All residents will benefit from communal amenity and comforting landscaped spaces, with all residents having access into the private garden spaces.’

What the new care home could look like

A comment from Emma Younger, the council's senior planner, identifies a future need for ‘housing with care’ in the borough.

‘The proposed development would be located within the Fareham town centre boundary, close to shops and services.