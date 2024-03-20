New affordable homes could be coming to Fareham if the council acts ‘swiftly’
A Fareham Borough Council executive meeting on Monday, March 18, agreed to buy the freehold of a block of flats, currently empty, close to the city centre, shops and public transport. But the council needs to act quickly as other parties are interested.It will be paid for through council funds, Housing Revenue Account (HRA) borrowing, together with either Homes England Grant or 1-4-1 receipts.
The Executive committee agreed to green-light the project which means council officers can now start the process of purchasing the property. The flats are ready for people to move in and finished to a good standard, council documents state.
Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Seán Woodward (Con, Sarisbury) said: “There will be housing for dozens of families very soon, and we hope to secure the project by the end of next month.” But he could say no more.
Councillor Simon Martin (Con, Park Gate) said: “There are over 200 households in temporary or emergency accommodation and it is excellent news.”Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury) said: “It is not often we see such a quick turnaround. Well done to everyone involved.”
Council report states the flats would most likely be provided as affordable rent. Social rent (the most affordable rent level) will only be possible with a substantial grant from Homes England. The flats were completed by an owner/developer who intended to sell the flats individually or on a leasehold basis.
Cllr Woodward said: “Over the last few years, we’ve completed and started new projects that have, and will, collectively provide approaching 200 homes for our residents most in need of truly affordable housing at a cost of over £30m funded through Housing Revenue Account capital development spend, borrowing, use of right to buy (i.e. 1-4-1) receipts, and supported by nearly £3.5M in grant from Homes England.”
Listing examples and numbers of the housing projects Cllr Woodward included; Oak Tree Close (5), Hampshire Rose (18), Sir Randal Cremer House (16), Capella Close (11), Queens Road (2), Arundel Drive (2), Ophelia Court (9), Bellfield (1), Assheton Court (60), and Birks (about 20) on Monday (March 18) following the acquisition of the oldest store in Fareham.
This was the leader’s penultimate meeting before he steps down after 38 years at the council and 25 years as leader he said: “There have been acquisitions and conversions of 14 new emergency and move-on accommodation spaces and he said there are more in the pipeline. He said plans were in place to regenerate older council housing stock including Dore Avenue, Wynton Way, Menin House, Redoubt Court and land at Fareham Park such as Henry Cort Drive.Councillor Woodward praised the Housing and Planning teams who he said: “Have continued to negotiate and secure hundreds of new affordable homes that will be provided by developers as part of their planning obligations.”