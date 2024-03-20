New affordable homes could be coming to Fareham if the council acts ‘swiftly’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fareham Borough Council executive meeting on Monday, March 18, agreed to buy the freehold of a block of flats, currently empty, close to the city centre, shops and public transport. But the council needs to act quickly as other parties are interested.It will be paid for through council funds, Housing Revenue Account (HRA) borrowing, together with either Homes England Grant or 1-4-1 receipts.

The Executive committee agreed to green-light the project which means council officers can now start the process of purchasing the property. The flats are ready for people to move in and finished to a good standard, council documents state.

Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Seán Woodward (Con, Sarisbury) said: “There will be housing for dozens of families very soon, and we hope to secure the project by the end of next month.” But he could say no more.

Councillor Simon Martin (Con, Park Gate) said: “There are over 200 households in temporary or emergency accommodation and it is excellent news.”Councillor Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury) said: “It is not often we see such a quick turnaround. Well done to everyone involved.”

Council report states the flats would most likely be provided as affordable rent. Social rent (the most affordable rent level) will only be possible with a substantial grant from Homes England. The flats were completed by an owner/developer who intended to sell the flats individually or on a leasehold basis.

Cllr Woodward said: “Over the last few years, we’ve completed and started new projects that have, and will, collectively provide approaching 200 homes for our residents most in need of truly affordable housing at a cost of over £30m funded through Housing Revenue Account capital development spend, borrowing, use of right to buy (i.e. 1-4-1) receipts, and supported by nearly £3.5M in grant from Homes England.”

Listing examples and numbers of the housing projects Cllr Woodward included; Oak Tree Close (5), Hampshire Rose (18), Sir Randal Cremer House (16), Capella Close (11), Queens Road (2), Arundel Drive (2), Ophelia Court (9), Bellfield (1), Assheton Court (60), and Birks (about 20) on Monday (March 18) following the acquisition of the oldest store in Fareham.