Fareham's oldest shop bought by council as part of regeneration plans for the town
Fareham Borough Council's housing department has bought 130-136 West Street which includes the former Foresters Hall, a number of ground floor shops and the Birks of Fareham furniture store - thought to be Fareham’s oldest business - which first opened in 1912.
The former owner, Mr Birks, is now 90 years old and approached the council with a view to sell the properties, which have fallen into disrepair. Snuffles Dog Grooming has been relocated to 192 West Street and The Bridal Suite will be moving to 31A Station Road, Park Gate.
Subject to planning planning, the council said this purchase provides an opportunity for it to provide affordable housing in the town centre, within easy walking distance of shops, amenities and public transport. The redevelopment of this site could also include retail opportunities, as well as supporting the council’s wider town centre regeneration plans.
Mr Birks said: “I am very sad to see the old place go as it has been a huge part of my life, and my family’s lives. It has been through two world wars, the great recession, and a pandemic. It was my grandfather’s shop before mine, and my daughter has had the bridal shop in the building now for 20 years. But I am 91 in April, so I think it is time to say goodbye to it. I am glad that it will be getting a new lease of life through the Council, and I am pleased that the new homes will bear the Birks name. It means that Birks will continue on in the Fareham community, hopefully for another 160 years.”
It follows hot on the heels on the council's purchase of the shopping centre and comes at a time when the council said it was looking at ways to inject new life into the town centre with new facilities, housing and measures to make the town's retail offering more appealing.
The council's executive member for housing, councillor David Foot, added: “This is another important purchase for the council and will allow us to incorporate the provision of much needed affordable homes, as part of our town centre regeneration plans. Mr Birks has run his furniture business for decades, while so many others have come and gone, and has even expanded it over the years by buying neighbouring properties, which is remarkable!
"I am delighted that he has trusted his legacy to the council and, while the building is too badly deteriorated to be refurbished, we will retain the Birks name in any redevelopment plans, as a tribute to the family’s long history at the site.”
As previously reported by The News a ‘bold’ plan to regenerate Fareham features a range of ideas including al fresco dining, more events and a pop-up beach. More than 1,100 residents, businesses, children and parents got involved with the first two phases of the town centre regeneration strategy and action plan , telling Fareham Borough Council what they wanted to see change in Fareham and how they felt about the town.
