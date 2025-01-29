New blue and pink buses hit the roads as Portsmouth revamps park and ride
The council has also rolled out improved ticketing options, designed to make travel into the city greener, easier, and more convenient for both commuters and visitors.
The updated service offers a stress-free alternative to driving into the city centre, helping passengers avoid traffic while enjoying a comfortable ride into the heart of the city. Located just off Junction 1 of the M275, the park and ride helps reduce congestion, improve air quality, and support the city’s green commitments.
Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “The new look and enhanced ticketing options for park and ride make sustainable and affordable travel into the city easier and more accessible for everyone.
“With the refreshed branding, I’m sure these park and ride buses are set to become a recognisable feature in our city and a key part of the Council’s overall plan to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality, as we work towards a greener, healthier and better-connected future for everyone.”
The PR1 route operates every 15 minutes and connects passengers to key destinations, including Portsmouth International Port, the city centre, Guildhall, and The Hard Interchange for access to the Historic Dockyard, Gunwharf Quays, and onward travel.
Day visitors can enjoy unlimited travel on the park and ride route for £4, while regular users can take advantage of flexible fare options, including smartcards and flexipasses, starting from just £2 per day.
The new buses not only boast an eye-catching design but also meet Euro 6 environmental standards. Onboard, passengers will find high-backed seating, USB charging ports, next-stop announcements, and high-visibility destination displays.
In addition to the refreshed branding, passengers can now purchase tickets via the First Bus app, RingGo app, or directly from the driver using cash, card, or contactless payment. Smartcard holders can top up online or through the app, making the service even more flexible and accessible. A new website is set to launch soon, offering an informational hub for routes, fares, and timetables.
For further details about Portsmouth’s Park and Ride service, visit https://parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk.
