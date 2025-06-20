New bus stop to benefit passengers in Southsea

Southsea Terrace

A new bus stop will be installed on Southsea Terrace as part of Portsmouth City Council’s plans to improve public transport.

The move follows the extension of the number 18 bus route from Southsea to Clarence Pier, funded by the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP). The aim is to improve access to the seafront and strengthen links to the Isle of Wight via Hovertravel.

The change is expected to benefit residents in the southernmost part of Portsea Island, particularly those south of Elm Grove, who currently face a long walk to the nearest stop between St Jude’s Church and Clarence Pier. The new stop aligns with national guidance to place stops roughly every 400 metres.

The new stops will be located on both sides of Southsea Terrace. On the north side, a disabled bay and Pay & Display space will be removed near the Brewhouse & Kitchen. On the south side, existing double yellow lines will be used, limiting the impact on parking. This location previously hosted a stop until around 2014.

Nine objections were received during public consultation, mainly citing reduced visibility for drivers and fewer residential parking spaces. Several residents criticised the loss of the disabled bay and called for it to be relocated.

Local businesses were also consulted, with only two of the twelve open at the time expressing concerns about potential congestion.

Cllr Emily Strudwick questioned how long residents might be left without a replacement disabled bay. Officers said a 21-day consultation on replacement locations would begin as soon as possible following the cabinet decision.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “I do think it improves access to the bus networks for the elderly and disabled.”

He added: “There is a trade-off to be made, we’re causing a loss of car parking spaces in a place where that is a real issue – where is it not in Portsmouth? – and the right thing to do is have a consultation on what to do next.”