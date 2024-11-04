A new cannon could be placed in Waterlooville as part of the ongoing plans to regenerate Waterlooville.

An update on the works around the regeneration of Waterlooville town centre has been heard at a Winchester City Council meeting (October 29), in which officers said they are in conversation with the Royal Armoury for the loan of another cannon. That could be put outside Wellington Way or go “somewhere else” in Waterlooville.

The conversation also discussed the refurbishment of the cannon in Wellington Way since it is “looking a little tired” and could benefit from a fresh coat of paint and thorough cleaning. It comes as the works to revamp Wellington Way continues with shop units in the three blocks being revamped with new homes being created above.

Havant Borough Council regeneration officers said they are at a design consultation stage to look at public realm improvements that could include “pretty” benches, a bit more green, and “perhaps” a pocket park on the high street. They said: “We will get those designs and concepts together and will go out for consultation with that. We are looking for Christmas or January time with a consultation piece for that, which we will share with the public.”

Pocket Park in Wellington Way artist design. Image: Havant Borough Council

Havant council officers indicated that the inside of the flats “looks amazing” and that development firm Questmap is confident that the work will be completed in April 2025 and that the flats will be tenanted at that time.

In July, the borough council launched a competition to name the three blocks, and officers confirmed that they will be named when the street naming of those blocks is completed.

Street art at six locations in the town centre will also be created as part of the efforts to make the area more appealing. One of the first locations will be the wall at the Old Sweet Shop since permission has already been granted.

Officers said that they are speaking to numerous artists in the local area to implement the art programme, which will be created in phases between winter 2024 and summer 2025.

An update about the cleaning of the High Street was also given with the council street cleansing team jet-washing the main precinct.

However, progress has slowed because the drains are full; for that reason, the borough council is working with Hampshire County Council to get those drains emptied and continue with the jet washing.