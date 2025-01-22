Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new care scheme for older adults in Havant have been included in the county council’s £358m adults social care capital programme.

Hampshire County Council has submitted to cabinet the next adult services capital programme that will deliver projects for a value of £358m over three years in the region.

The programme will focus on providing accommodation which maintains an individual’s independence wherever possible.

The Extra Care scheme is proposed for county council-owned land at Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park in Havant | Alexa/Pixabay

This includes investment in both supported living accommodation for younger adults (18- 65) and ‘Extra Care’ schemes for older adults (55+). The Extra Care model is similar to supported living accommodation in that older people have their own accommodation while being part of a wider support structure.

The council also owns and operates several residential and nursing homes, which are subject to a modernisation programme approved by the cabinet in July 2023. The programme comprises new homes, refurbishments, expansions, and home closures.

The capital investment for that programme totalled £173m.

Currently, the programme’s activity centres on developing the design brief and specifications for new builds and refurbished or extension homes.

Under the scheme, a business case for an Extra Care scheme on county council-owned land at Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park in Havant, has been developed during 2024/25.

The council website said that the administration expects an expenditure of at least £2 million to find a ‘registered provider (and any consortium partner) to, design, develop and operate’ the facility.

More details will be revealed in the upcoming weeks. However, the county council will debate the proposal in a confidential session at the Hampshire 2050 and corporate services decision day on January 23.

A new strategy is also being developed to provide supported accommodation for younger adults. This will focus primarily on delivery by third-party providers with the council’s support.

The anticipated funding envelope for this programme is approximately £7m, and it will be spent through 2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28, with the majority of spending expected in 2026/27.

Executive member for adult social care and public health, Cllr Liz Fairhurst, said: “Supporting living accommodation for younger adults with disabilities is one of the best things we’ve ever done.

“I think it makes such a difference to younger adults’ lives and their ability to have some independence and some control over their lives. It is wonderful.”

The proposed capital programme will get final approval from the cabinet in February.