Following a request from Friends of Bastion No 1 for a community grant, Gosport Borough Council (GBC) has identified funding to deliver the project. The voluntary group proposed a new garden within the bastion ‘to reflect on its past and encourage residents to come and enjoy this special place’.

‘Working with GBC officers a plan has been developed which includes new planting, a wildflower meadow and an area of ‘rewilding’. In addition, new paths, seating, a ‘parterre’ formal bed and a labyrinth are proposed, and new interpretation boards, raising awareness of Gosport Defences.

‘The project, which has been approved by Historic England, will enhance the setting of the ancient monument and provide an opportunity for local residents to walk and talk, improving mental health and wellbeing, and deterring anti-social behaviour.’

Flashback to when Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors members toured the Ramparts and Gosport Waterfront, stopping off to see the work done at Bastion No1 in Haslar Road. PICTURE: MICHAEL SCADDAN (051763-0010)

The council has earmarked £11,636.05 from the available Strategic Community Infrastructure Levy – otherwise known as developer contributions.

Council documents add the StreetScene budget is ‘insufficient to support the delivery of a new garden, but will absorb the future on-going maintenance within its existing budget’.

Bastion No 1 lies to the east of the town centre, immediately south of Trinity Church. The Bastion was originally part of The Gosport Lines, a series of fortifications used in the 19th century to protect Portsmouth Harbour from attacks from the French. The Ministry of Defence originally owned the site before it was acquired by Gosport Borough Council in 1955.

Bastion garden layout

As it was considered a unique example of urban fortifications, it was made an ancient monument in 1970 – there are only two others in the country. The site includes grassed earth banks, gun emplacements, a moat and a caponier – which was a covered passage to protect troops from direct fire.