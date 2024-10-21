New enterprise centre opens in Portsmouth to boost business growth and development
The City Buildings Enterprise Centre, located on Commercial Road, occupies the former Job Centre and Playland sites, becoming the fourth council-owned enterprise centre in Portsmouth.
Now officially opened by Portsmouth City Council, the centre is designed to assist local start-ups and small businesses by offering affordable office space, a co-working area, and flexible lease terms, all within easy reach of transport links.
Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibilities for economic development said: “City Buildings Enterprise Centre is an exciting opportunity for Portsmouth’s city centre. There is a real need from start-up and small businesses for low cost business premises to be located centrally, close to good transport links.
“This new enterprise centre is also part of our wider city centre regeneration programme. By creating a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, we can revitalise the area and support our local economy.”
In addition to affordable workspaces, businesses based at the centre can also access the council’s Portsmouth Business Support Service, which offers expert advice on training, funding, mentoring, and networking opportunities.
Portsmouth Enterprise Centres are dedicated to helping small businesses thrive by providing low-cost rents and fostering a supportive environment.
Other enterprise locations include the Victory Business Centre on Somers Road, the Challenge Centre on Sharps Close and the Portsmouth Enterprise Centre on Quartremaine Road.
