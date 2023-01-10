Fareham Borough Council has approved funding arrangements to redevelop the Coldeast scout hut into a shared ownership apartment building named Ophelia Court.

Councillor Connie Hockley, executive member for housing, said: ‘Fareham housing has been extremely really busy over the last few years and actually we’re building all sorts of properties. Affordable home ownership is when a buyer buys a share of the home and pays rent on the remainder of the cost.

A scout hut will be converted into shared ownership apartments. Picture: Contributed

‘The development of this site is long overdue and there have been many obstacles to overcome.

‘One of my colleagues said that we ought to start blowing our own trumpet - Fareham housing is going strength to strength.

‘I’ve got a list of sites that have either finished or started - this is over a number of years but it’s between 315 and 345 homes of various types including affordable rent, social rent, shared ownership and self-build.’

Ophelia Court would comprise four two-bedroom and five one-bedroom apartments with private and communal amenity areas.

Cllr Ian Bastable added: ‘When I first became a councillor one of my missions was to try and see more housing delivered by this council and this is excellent. This is not being done by this council to make money, it's being done to deliver houses and I'm really pleased to see this happen.’

The council’s housing company has built affordable homes at Oak Tree Close and Rose Court since 2020, with affordable housing at Queens Road, Sir Randal Cremer House and Capella Close currently under construction and due to be complete in 2023.

Cllr Susan Walker said: ‘I’ve sat on this council for a long time and we didn’t build any houses. Now the programme has been absolutely tremendous when you see that we’re bringing a vast array of housing.

‘I’m exceptionally proud of the lovely Randall Cramer House in Portchester which is looking fab but this is just one addition.’